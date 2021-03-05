Angel Broking's Prabhakar Tiwari re-designated as Chief Growth Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Angel Broking, the fourth-largest brokerage house of the nation, has further fueled its growth by re-designating CMO Prabhakar Tiwari as the new Chief Growth Officer.

In his new role, Prabhakar Tiwari will now also head Sales at Angel along with Marketing. He will be responsible for both client acquisition and Sales Transformation.

An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Prabhakar Tiwari has led Angel Broking's marketing transformation since 2019. He has played an instrumental role in expanding the brokerage house visibility through several award-winning campaigns along with a strong focus on performance marketing and technological integrations such as leveraging web and app analytics and AI/ML-based retargeting campaigns.

Under his leadership, some of the notable campaigns include '#DontBeAChomu', '#ShagunKeShares', 'Aage Badhne Ka Smart Sauda', and 'Ek Nayi Shuruaat'. He has previously also held key positions across several leading consumer and digital companies such as Marico, CEAT and PayU.

"I strongly believe that only high-tech interventions coupled with relevant KPIs must justify any business effort. It is precisely what we have done in marketing and achieved phenomenal results on the ground. Today, it is a moment of pride and resolve for me, as I'm being handed over additional responsibilities of sales and sales transformation. I look forward to leading the next phase of rapid growth towards the market leadership," said Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking.

"Prabhakar is a strategic fit for this role as he is focused while devising and executing business plans. His data driven approach has added considerable value to our ongoing efforts of growing the business. I am confident that Prabhakar will be pivotal in unlocking the next phase of growth at Angel Broking, especially as we eye the pole position," said Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking.

"At Angel Broking, Prabhakar has built a distinct candidature with his attention to detail and a 'never say never' attitude. His working style is unique. He always keeps his team high-spirited and driven towards actionable goals. Still, we believe his true potential is yet to be tapped and are happy to announce his re-designation as Chief Growth Officer," said Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, Angel Broking, speaking on the development.

Angel Broking is making rapid advances into tier II, tier III and beyond cities - while also receiving massive footfall of millennials from urban regions. We have recently launched several millennial-centric offerings including Smart Money (education), SmartAPI (automated trading), International Investing in partnership with Vested and ARQ Prime (investment engine) alongside others. We have further extended best of services to our customers with third-party integrations.

