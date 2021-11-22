Angel One targets new-age clients with the Smart Sauda 2.0 campaign, encourages them to use very smart solutions for their investing needs

You would like to read
- Angel Broking Limited TVCs on rebranding show digital broker's journey of transforming to Angel One
- Angel Broking employees change their LinkedIn profile surnames to 'One', after the company's new brand name Angel One
- Angel Broking rebrands to Angel One, to cater to all financial needs of its millennials
- Angel Broking Rings in Silver Jubilee With the Rebranding to Cater to Millennials and GenZ
- BSE-listed hybrid fintech company Choice International reports INR 167 million net profit for FY21
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fintech platform Angel One Limited (previously known as Angel Broking Limited) has launched its new campaign Smart Sauda 2.0 to encourage the new-age investors to hop on the capital market bandwagon by using its very smart solutions. The campaign is driven across social media platforms, OTTs, business channels, display platforms, audio streaming platforms, etc.
As part of the campaign, Angel One has launched three TVCs targeting the new-age investors in tier 2, tier 3 and beyond cities. The TVCs show three youngsters making smart decisions in their lives by getting the first job, buying a bike and opening a dance studio. GenZ and millennials are always seeking smarter ways of doing things, ranging from having a side hustle to following their passion. Hence, the TVCs further highlight how smart people can benefit from 'very smart' propositions of Angel One for their investment needs. The Fintech platform's smart options like Quick Account Opening & Smart Recommendations with ARQ Prime fit the needs of new-age investors.
The TVCs underline that Angel One empowers the smart new-age investor with 'very smart' solutions for their investing needs. Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "At Angel One, we aim to help the new-age investors in their investment journey with our advanced solutions backed by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our new campaign celebrates the new Indian investor, who is aware of what is good for them. They know about technology and deploy it to fulfil a wide range of tasks. Our campaign 'Smart Sauda 2.0' familiarizes these smart investors with investment solutions that can help them manage their money very smartly."
Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "With the launch of Smart Sauda 2.0, we want to highlight how smart investors can achieve their financial goals by starting their investment journey with Angel One. Our smart recommendations through ARQ Prime and other digital tools like Smart Money will help the new-age investors make informed investment decisions. Similarly, our zero brokerage fee promotes investments in stocks as a preferred avenue for long-term growth."
Apart from the benefits of quick account opening and iTrade Prime Plan like zero charges for equity delivery and Rs 20/order for Intraday, Futures & Options, and Currency & Commodity, Angel One offers tech-based smart platforms across the web and mobile for easy investment across asset classes. Like its SmartAPI platform is available for all clients, startups & partners to directly integrate their strategies, websites, apps and various platforms with Angel One's trading systems. The Fintech company believes in continuous innovation to meet the client needs.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor