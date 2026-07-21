NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20: With a distinguished legacy spanning more than 30 years, ANHAD Group has earned a reputation for excellence in one of India's most demanding industries-mining. With operations across India and international markets, the Group has consistently demonstrated precision, resilience, operational excellence, and uncompromising integrity. Today, ANHAD Group marks a significant milestone by entering the Delhi-NCR real estate sector through ANHAD Developers, bringing with it the same values that have defined its success for over three decades. The Group's transition into real estate is a natural evolution of its enduring philosophy: building with transparency, creating long-term value, and delivering with unwavering commitment.

Every development by ANHAD Developers will be guided by a customer-first approach, sustainable planning, superior quality, and timely execution. Leading this vision, Mr. Pramesh Singh, Chairman, ANHAD Group, said: "Gurugram is one of India's most dynamic and discerning real estate markets, where quality and credibility are valued above all else. Our entry into this sector is driven by a simple yet unwavering commitment - to deliver transparency, uncompromising quality, and projects completed on time. At ANHAD Developers, we aspire to build not just exceptional developments, but lasting trust an enduring relationships with our customers." ANHAD Developers aims to create iconic developments distinguished by thoughtful architecture, sustainable design, meticulous planning, and worldclass execution. Every project will reflect the Group's long-standing philosophy of responsible growth while creating enduring value for customers and stakeholders alike.

Recognising Gurugram as India's most vibrant luxury real estate destination, ANHAD Developers has established its corporate headquarters at Worldmark, Gurugram, and is assembling a highly experienced leadership team committed to redefining benchmarks in the sector. As part of its initial growth strategy, the company is developing three flagship projects comprising a luxury residential development, a premium plotted township, and a landmark high-street commercial destination. Together, these projects represent an estimated development value of approximately INR 7,000 crore. Every ANHAD development will be driven by four uncompromising principles: - Prime and strategically connected locations - Exceptional quality and craftsmanship - Timely delivery with complete transparency - Long-term value creation for homeowners and investors

With the strength of a trusted legacy and a clear vision for the future, ANHAD Developers is poised to emerge as a distinguished name in Delhi-NCR's premium real estate landscape -building spaces that inspire confidence, enrich lifestyles, and stand the test of time. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)