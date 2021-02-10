'Animal Booster Nutrition' Company creating landmark success in India

You would like to read
- Unwanted Antibiotic can Destroy the Health of a Body Builder: Dr. Anuj Chaudhary
- Prepare youth for Olympics from right age: Dr. Anuj Choudhary
- Fusion Health Care launches COVID-19 drug Favipiravir and an immunity booster
- Let your Kabuli Wala help you count on tree nuts to enhance immunity during COVID-19
- Boost body's immunity through nutrition: Dr David Heber of Herbalife Nutrition Institute tells how
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India-based Sports Nutrition Company "Animal Booster Nutrition" develops products that claim to improve the way people age. One of the leading and trusted brand from India now marks its presence worldwide. With ISO 9001:2008 Certification it has also been approved by The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for its safety and effectiveness. It is a prominent company which is committed to a healthy and nutritious life of its customers.
The journey of the Animal Booster Nutrition Company in the supplement industry began in 2008. The company was founded by its CEO Dr Anuj Choudhary. The company pledges to provide the best quality and safe products to you ensuring your fitness and well-being is its utmost priority.
Animal Booster Nutrition Company offers a wide range of health and supplement product from whey protein, weight gainer, fat burner, glucose, BCAA and glutamine to carbohydrates, etc. Animal Booster Nutrition Company has a High qualified expert team which is dedicated to meet the needs of aspiring sportsperson of all ages and genders.
The Company has also invested in maintaining high tech manufacturing facilities and superior testing measures to ensure the delivery of pure products. It has achieved ISO 22000 certification. GMP (Goods Manufacturing Practice) certification, accreditation is also one of the major achievement in their journey.
"Animal Booster Nutrition Company has focused a lot on the 'nutrition, commitment' in general and has made pledges to FSSAI. During this epidemic era of COVID, I saw that awareness has occurred towards the shift from the fat-based and unhealthy foods to healthy and fortified foods. We believe in the philosophy to market the best products at the most competitive price bracket," stated Dr Anuj Choudhary, CEO - Animal Booster Nutrition Company.
The company also sells its products through general trade stores as well as online. The Products are also available on various e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
Trust of customers is a very important factor in the health industry, as it is their health which is at cost. The quality control system ensures that the formulations of the products made are as per the International standards and FSSAI guidelines. Raw dairy and gluten-free are examples of such products that meet the requirement for the products for a wide range of customers. That's why Animal Booster Nutrition has become one of the most trusted and genuine brands available in the market.
Animal Booster Nutrition sponsored many athletes who won medals for India in the international championship.
The vision at Animal Booster Nutrition Company
The success of Animal Booster Nutrition has many factors, but the foundation has been set by its CEO Dr Anuj Choudhary. After completing his PhD in Sports Science, he keeps digging deeper to provide the best product and mentorship to sportsperson to compete at the International level. He said, "The Company was an idea to make maximum nutritional supplements available and affordable to the population of India. Keeping in mind the 'Make in India' concept, we also started with our own line of products."
The vision is to make nutrition supplements available to everyone at an affordable cost.
He further added that "A lot has changed in the last five to six months. A lot of people now are open to understanding what nutrition means. Everyone knows immunity is an issue. The demand for nutritional supplements among urban youth is increasing due to its attractive benefits. These supplements help eliminate any deficiency in the body caused due to an imbalanced diet."
He announces that "There are some very exciting products in the pipeline, which will be launched soon."
The Company has a different product:
Serious Whey Isolate -2 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Animal Gainer 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Animal Gainer 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Carbo Booster 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Carbo Booster 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Maha Mass 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Maha Mass 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Mega Mass Gold 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Mega Mass Gold 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Serious Whey Isolate 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate
Fat Blast 100 Cap
Energy Booster, Flavour:- Blue Raspberry
Bcaa 3:1:2, Flavour:- Mix Fruit Punch
Glutamine
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor