PNN New Delhi [India], June 12: Anime India Delhi 2026 concluded with an overwhelming response, transforming the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre into the ultimate destination for anime fans, welcoming over 43,000 attendees. The two-day celebration transformed the capital into a vibrant hub of anime, cosplay, gaming, manga, and Japanese pop culture, making it Anime India's biggest and most memorable edition yet. The convention featured an exciting mix of cosplay showcases, gaming experiences, live performances, fan activities, exclusive merchandise, and industry interactions, creating an immersive destination for anime lovers from across the country. Throughout the weekend, attendees engaged with their favourite fandoms, connected with fellow enthusiasts, and celebrated the growing influence of anime culture in India.

Leading the lineup in this edition was legendary Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, best known as the voice behind Kakashi Hatake in Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer. His participation drew enthusiastic crowds and offered fans a rare opportunity to interact with one of the most iconic voices in anime, making it one of the standout moments of Anime India Delhi 2026. The event offered fans a wide range of immersive experiences across the festival floor. Shoutengai Street, inspired by Japan's bustling shopping districts, emerged as a major attraction, drawing visitors to explore exclusive merchandise, collectibles, and anime-themed discoveries. The Japan Pavilion provided attendees with a vibrant showcase of Japanese culture, entertainment, and brands, while the Fandom Realm became a lively meeting point for anime enthusiasts, cosplay groups, creators, and fan communities.

"Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we could give this experience to all the anime fans of India. We were glad to get an overwhelming turnaround of more than 43,000 attendees across both the days," said Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari. "The response and enthusiasm from anime fans across India has been truly incredible. Delhi stands out as home to one of the country's most vibrant and passionate anime communities. With Anime India, our vision is to create an immersive and unforgettable celebration where fans can experience everything, from iconic Japanese guests and cosplay to gaming, music, food, creators, and unique fan interactions. This edition was all about bringing the anime community closer together than ever before," said Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Check out the key highlights of the event in a nut shell: - Legendary voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue headlined Anime India Delhi - Japanese anisong artist YURiKA led one of India's largest ticketed J-Pop concerts - Toyota presented a special Attack on Titan-themed experience, offering an immersive experience for the fans - Takaratomy officially brought Beyblade experience in India during the event - Anime India Delhi featured one of the largest gaming zones ever seen at an anime convention in India - Baahubali franchise showcased its first official promotional materials at a public event - There were three major cosplay competitions, bringing together some of the country's most talented costume artists and performers

- Fans got an access to a wide selection of officially licensed anime merchandise, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and exclusive products from leading Japanese entertainment franchises But Anime India wasn't just about celebrity guests. It was about stepping into a world built by fans, for fans. Featured Fan Panels & Interactive Experiences - It Actually IS That Serious: Nagano's Chiikawa and its Working-Class Dystopia- It was a deep dive into the hidden themes behind Chiikawa, exploring how its kawaii aesthetic and portrayal of everyday working life have resonated with audiences. The panel also examined the relationship between the Chiikawas and the monsters that exist outside their structured society.

- Mahou Shoujo Dress-Up War: Create Your Own Magical Girl- This was an interactive contest celebrating the creativity and storytelling of the magical girl genre. Participants designed original magical girl characters, completed it with unique outfits, powers, backstories, and transformations and brought their own magical worlds to life. - Introduction to Gunpla: A beginner-friendly live demonstration showcased the art of building and detailing Gundam model kits. Attendees learned the basics of Gunpla assembly, customisation, and the craftsmanship behind one of Japan's most beloved hobbies. - INKMATION Spotlight: The Rise of Webtoons: Creators Satan_Navi and Vishnarts explored the growing world of webtoons through both a reader's and creator's perspective. The session discussed the medium's impact on fandom, storytelling, and how it continues to bridge the gap between audiences and artists.

- A Collector's Journey with Siddharth Chugh: This was a personal look into the world of anime collecting, covering everything from rare finds and fandom culture to the passion and stories that make collecting an important part of the anime experience. Anime India Delhi also hosted some B2B industry sessions for gaming enthusiasts. The Gaming Studio Panel: Leveling Up the Orange Economy: India's Gaming Revolution examined the opportunities emerging from India's rapidly expanding gaming ecosystem and its contribution to the creative economy, while the Game Design Panel: Mechanical Artistry: Crafting Emotion Through Game Aesthetics brought together industry experts to discuss how visual design, mechanics, and storytelling combine to create memorable player experiences.

The event also featured the Esports Panel: The DNA of Modern Esports Teams, which explored the evolution of competitive gaming organisations, highlighting team structures, talent development, content creation, and the growing professionalism of the esports industry. On day two, gaming enthusiasts gathered for Rise of Indie-Bharat: Building, Funding, and Launching Games in India, which explored the opportunities and challenges shaping the country's growing game development ecosystem. The Artists Alley spotlighted independent artists and creators, featuring original artwork, handcrafted creations, and exclusive merchandise that attracted collectors and fans throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, the Versus Experience kept gaming enthusiasts engaged with competitive tournaments, interactive challenges, and high-energy gaming activities that added to the festival's dynamic atmosphere.

The Cosplay Circuit stood out as one of the event's most celebrated attractions, with cosplayers showcasing remarkable creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication to their favourite characters. From intricate costumes to crowd-favourite performances, the competition captured the spirit of anime fandom and delivered many of the festival's most memorable moments. Anime India Delhi 2026 brought its programming to life across three dedicated stages the Flagship Stage, Shoutengai Stage, and the Meet and Greet Stage offering a diverse mix of industry discussions, cultural showcases, live entertainment, and fan engagement. The Flagship Stage hosted the opening ceremony and partner panels focused on anime and gaming, while the Shoutengai Stage kept audiences entertained with live performances, guest appearances, contests, and community-driven activities. Meanwhile, the Meet and Greet stage provided fans with memorable interactions, including special sessions with Japanese anime singer Yurika and other engaging experiences throughout the weekend.

Adding to the festival's unforgettable moments, Japanese anime singer Yurika captivated audiences with a high-energy live performance featuring songs from beloved series such as Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous. Her concert drew enthusiastic crowds, filling the venue with sing-along moments and showcasing the strong connection between global anime music and Indian fans. Anime India Delhi was presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management joined as the show management partner. The education partners included Acumen - Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, Arena Animation - South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joined as the exclusive radio partner. While Wok Tok by Veeba came on board as the official snack partner.

The event's exhibitor lineup included Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult - The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee, Dome, CDL, Plamo India, All About TCG, Posterwa, IP University, Purshottam, Dabur, YouMee, Acumen - Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, Arena Animation - South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar along with several anime communities and independent creators.

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