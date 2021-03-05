Anneysha Thakker bags two prestigious awards for her impeccable work

You would like to read
- Budget Allocated To Health Sector This Year Is Unprecedented: PM
- India Committed To Reduce Emissions Intensity Of GDP By 33% to 35% From 2005 Levels Says Prime Minister
- Clear Roadmap Laid Out In Union Budget For Expanding Participation Of Private Sector Says Prime Minister
- India Shining In All Investment Parameters Says Prime Minister
- India Focussing On Sustainable Urbanization With Focus On Ease Of Living Says Prime Minister
New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): Mrs India Gujarati 2015, Anneysha Thakker, is a renowned emcee, who recently bagged 2 prestigious awards for her work from the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), India.
She has won the Most Successful Emcee of the Year- Gold and the Most Successful Artist of the Year- Silver. Be it any famous corporate or social event, Anneysha is everyone's choice.
This talented orator is also the digital host for Kolkata Knight Riders and sports presenter for Star Sports. Soft spoken, passionate and humble by nature, her wit, humour and excellent control over her language makes her people's favourite. She has worked with several popular entities as well as individuals, including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I am super thrilled and honoured to be recognised by EEMA, India. It's a big thing and I am extremely grateful for all of it. I feel good when people laugh and enjoy my work. I absolutely love to talk and making it my profession was a wonderful decision. Praying that people keep loving me the way they do and I keep getting opportunities to add some value in their lives. I wish to make India proud at the international platforms," she said, expressing her happiness.
She is an artist and a dancer by heart. Doting towards doing social work, she motivates people by her work. She envisions to make it big in her field and stick to what inspires her everyday to be better.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor