Announcing Colive Venus2022 with Rs 25 Lakhs of Stay Scholarships for Female Students and Women Entrepreneurs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Colive is a market leader in the Co-living & rental spaces, and has established itself as a leading PropTech company in the country.
The company operates two broad lines of business - a unique online marketplace platform enabling owners & tenants to discover, connect & transact digitally, and a tech-enabled full-stack model.
To commemorate International Women's Day 2022, Colive has pledged a stay scholarship of fully furnished & managed stays, amounting to Rs. 25 Lakhs for deserving female students & entrepreneurs.
This unique scholarship program is the brainchild of Suresh Rangarajan, an agent of change who has been instrumental in creating fair stay opportunities within the millennial space through affordable rental housing initiatives for students & gig workers during the global health crisis of 2020-21. Previously, the organization had spearheaded a joint effort with eCommerce & home delivery startups to provide free meals to all delivery personnel while a citywide lockdown was in effect.
"Indian women have stepped up the game in terms of their career choices, and International Women's Day is the perfect occasion for us to celebrate & honor these innovations with Colive Venus, which aims to reduce the burden of rentals on such women, leaving them free to pursue a career, course or innovation of their choice," said Rangarajan.
The success of women-led consumer & business-facing startups such as Nykaa (Falguni Nayyar), OfBusiness (Ruchi Kalra), Multiples (Renuka Ramnath), Kalaari Capital (Vani Kola) and YourStory (Shraddha Sharma) are excellent use cases that highlight the true potential of a woman who decides to lead.
It is interesting to note that the sentiment is reflected in a recent study by Forbes magazine, which presents a series of logical arguments that prove women to be better risk assessors, investors & analysts than their male counterparts.
Under the Colive Venus2022 initiative, the firm is inviting applications from Indian women who are either pursuing a vocational course/degree, or have recently embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. Interested women need to visit (https://www.colive.com/venus2022) or download the Colive app on the Google Play store/iOS App Store, in order to apply to the cohort.
Students are required to declare their grade point average (GPA), while women entrepreneurs are prompted to share their success story in terms of their startup's annual turnover.
A panel of women leaders at Colive, helmed by Sundari Rangarajan, Director - People & Management Assurance will review each application and select the deserving winners.
A total of 50 scholarships worth Rs. 48,000 each have been planned - these will be awarded to 30 students & 20 women entrepreneurs. Additionally, one winner will be selected as Ms Colive Venus2022 - Based on merit, this woman will receive a year's worth of free stay at any Colive property, which is valued at Rs. 1 Lakh.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
