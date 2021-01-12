Announcing the launch of Rooted Peepul; a brand for healthy spice blends and immunity boosters

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Announcing the launch of Rooted Peepul, a brand that offers health and taste in a glass jar. Delhi headquartered brand is an entrepreneurial effort to put healthy living at the forefront of urban lifestyle and brings ready to consume range of healthy Milk Lattes and Water-based Elixirs.

The home-grown startup; an amalgamation of the 'quest for purity' and 'satisfaction of taste buds', is launched for customers across India to enjoy a variety of healthy premixes to be added to Milk or Water, as per their choice.

The main USP in Turmeric latte is 'Curcumin' which is responsible for its multiple life-enhancing properties and Lakadong turmeric is carefully sourced from Meghalaya and is mixed with other premium spices like Sri Lankan Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove etc. A few blends have Indian traditional superfoods like Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Licorice etc. which has multiple health benefits. And all this with No Added Sugar.

"We knew it's easy to make a tasty product with some non-healthy ingredient such as sugar but our challenge was to keep it completely natural and yet delicious so it can become a healthy habit." said Sheeza Kazmi, Co-Founder Rooted Peepul India. "As a first step our focus was to ensure sustainable and pure sourcing of raw material, in order to provide a product that customers can trust," she added. 'The whole packaging is Plastic Neutral, setting high standards in sustainability.'

Rooted Peepul turmeric latte contains no added color, flavour, or preservatives, keeping it 100 per cent pure and natural. This can be a daily family drink to achieve a stronger immunity system and safeguard from various diseases. The range of products contains turmeric Latte Mixes, Turmeric Elixir mixes and artisanal spice blends and is priced from Rs 300 to 750, available on various online platforms such as Amazon.IN, flipkart.in, lbb.in etc.

The vision and the process behind Rooted Peepul have been simple: Keep going back to the drawing board, or in company's case the kitchen, till the time the company is not fully satisfied with each aspect of various healthy lattes, spices and spice mix the company is selling.

With the changes that Rooted Peepul experienced during a global pandemic like COVID-19, it has caused people to reinvent their priorities towards the wellbeing--especially for their loved ones. As the company begin to settle into a new normal, Rooted Peepul aims to continue to innovate, learn, unlearn and do the right things for people and planet.

Let's look forward to meet over a cup of healthy turmeric latte!

