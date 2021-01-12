Announcing the launch of Rooted Peepul; a brand for healthy spice blends and immunity boosters

You would like to read
- Fusion Health Care launches COVID-19 drug Favipiravir and an immunity booster
- Looking young, fit and healthy is no longer a distant dream with the Ultimate Immunity Club - STAMIN
- Build respiratory immunity with robust product from Nisarga Herbs, Respirade
- Let your Kabuli Wala help you count on tree nuts to enhance immunity during COVID-19
- Sleepwell launches a new campaign wishing its consumers 'A Healthy 2021'
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Announcing the launch of Rooted Peepul, a brand that offers health and taste in a glass jar. Delhi headquartered brand is an entrepreneurial effort to put healthy living at the forefront of urban lifestyle and brings ready to consume range of healthy Milk Lattes and Water-based Elixirs.
The home-grown startup; an amalgamation of the 'quest for purity' and 'satisfaction of taste buds', is launched for customers across India to enjoy a variety of healthy premixes to be added to Milk or Water, as per their choice.
The main USP in Turmeric latte is 'Curcumin' which is responsible for its multiple life-enhancing properties and Lakadong turmeric is carefully sourced from Meghalaya and is mixed with other premium spices like Sri Lankan Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove etc. A few blends have Indian traditional superfoods like Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Licorice etc. which has multiple health benefits. And all this with No Added Sugar.
"We knew it's easy to make a tasty product with some non-healthy ingredient such as sugar but our challenge was to keep it completely natural and yet delicious so it can become a healthy habit." said Sheeza Kazmi, Co-Founder Rooted Peepul India. "As a first step our focus was to ensure sustainable and pure sourcing of raw material, in order to provide a product that customers can trust," she added. 'The whole packaging is Plastic Neutral, setting high standards in sustainability.'
Rooted Peepul turmeric latte contains no added color, flavour, or preservatives, keeping it 100 per cent pure and natural. This can be a daily family drink to achieve a stronger immunity system and safeguard from various diseases. The range of products contains turmeric Latte Mixes, Turmeric Elixir mixes and artisanal spice blends and is priced from Rs 300 to 750, available on various online platforms such as Amazon.IN, flipkart.in, lbb.in etc.
The vision and the process behind Rooted Peepul have been simple: Keep going back to the drawing board, or in company's case the kitchen, till the time the company is not fully satisfied with each aspect of various healthy lattes, spices and spice mix the company is selling.
With the changes that Rooted Peepul experienced during a global pandemic like COVID-19, it has caused people to reinvent their priorities towards the wellbeing--especially for their loved ones. As the company begin to settle into a new normal, Rooted Peepul aims to continue to innovate, learn, unlearn and do the right things for people and planet.
Let's look forward to meet over a cup of healthy turmeric latte!
Website:
Marketplace:
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor