VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA), an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, has been declared the L1 bidder under Schedule 1 by the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in connection with a government tender for the supply of condoms under the Family Planning Programme, Tender Ref. No. CMSS/Proc/2026-27/FP/005 dated May 6, 2026. The tender relates to the supply of 8,00,62,000 (8 crore+) pieces of condoms under the Family Planning Programme, highlighting the Company's participation in large-scale healthcare supply requirements. Key Highlights - Company: Anondita Medicare Limited

- NSE Symbol: ANONDITA - Authority: Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) - Ministry: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India - Tender: Supply of Condoms (Free Supply) for Family Planning Programme - Status: L1 Bidder under Schedule 1 - Quantity: 8,00,62,000 pieces - Period of declaration: August 2026 The development reflects Anondita Medicare's participation in large-scale institutional healthcare procurement and government family-planning supply programmes. The company operates its own manufacturing facility and markets condoms and sexual wellness products, including through its flagship COBRA brand. Management Commentary Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: "Being declared the L1 bidder by the Central Medical Services Society for a tender of this scale is an important development for Anondita Medicare. The requirement of over 8 crore condoms under the Family Planning Programme highlights the scale of public healthcare procurement in India. We remain focused on maintaining high standards of quality, compliance and manufacturing efficiency while contributing to important healthcare initiatives."

About Anondita Medicare Limited Anondita Medicare Limited is an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, operating its flagship brand "COBRA." The company operates its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven and compliant production model. Led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry, the company benefits from strong industry expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and execution capabilities. With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding across India and international markets. The company's focus on automation-led capacity enhancement and innovative patented female condom products positions it for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For more information, please visit: Anondita Medicare Limited www.anonditamedicare.com www.cobrastore.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)