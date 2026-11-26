VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) a leading manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products operating under its flagship brand "COBRA", has enhanced its manufacturing capacity by installing four self-fabricated dipping lines, adding an incremental manufacturing capacity of 245 million pieces per annum for male latex condoms at its manufacturing facility in Sector 80, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The additional manufacturing capacity has been physically verified and certified by a Chartered Engineer vide certificate dated November 21, 2026. With this expansion, the Company's total installed manufacturing capacity for male latex condoms has increased to approximately 1,114 million pieces per annum, reinforcing its position as a significant domestic manufacturer and enhancing its ability to cater to the growing demand in both domestic and international markets.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS * Capacity Addition: 245 million pieces per annum through installation of four self-fabricated dipping lines. * Total Manufacturing Capacity: Approximately 1,114 million pieces per annum for male condoms. * Existing Manufacturing Capacity: 869 million pieces per annum, comprising: * 562 million pieces per annum as on March 31, 2025. * Additional 307 million pieces per annum commissioned in February 2026. * Capacity Utilisation: Approximately 432.13 million pieces per annum, based on the relevant reported production period. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: "The addition of four new self-fabricated dipping lines, contributing an incremental manufacturing capacity of 245 million pieces per annum, marks another significant milestone in the Company's expansion journey. With our total male latex condom manufacturing capacity now reaching approximately 1,114 million pieces per annum, we are well-positioned to address the growing demand across domestic and international markets.

This expansion reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our manufacturing infrastructure, enhancing operational capabilities and achieving economies of scale. We remain focused on expanding our market presence, improving operational efficiencies and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders." ABOUT ANONDITA MEDICARE LIMITED Anondita Medicare Limited is an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, operating its flagship brand "COBRA." The company operates its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven and compliant production model. Led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry, the company benefits from strong industry expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and execution capabilities.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding across India and international markets. The company's focus on automation-led capacity enhancement and innovative patented female condom products positions it for scalable growth and long-term value creation. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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