VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) has announced its participation in "Pharma Eurasia 2026, Uzbekistan", scheduled to be held from 20th May 2026 to 22nd May 2026 at Tashkent Pharma Park, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Company will participate in the exhibition with the objective of expanding its presence across Central Asian countries and exploring business opportunities, including engagement with potential buyers. Strategic Impact - Strengthening the Company's presence across Central Asian markets - Exploring engagement opportunities with potential buyers and channel partners - Showcasing the Company's manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio in international markets - Expanding global business visibility through participation in a leading pharmaceutical industry exhibition

Management Commentary Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: "Our participation in Pharma Eurasia 2026 reflects our continued focus on expanding our international presence and engaging with potential business partners across emerging markets. The exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase our manufacturing capabilities and explore growth opportunities in Central Asia." About Anondita Medicare Limited Anondita Medicare Limited, is an Indian manufacturer of condoms, operating under its flagship brand "COBRA." The company runs its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven, compliant production model. The company is led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry. His deep domain expertise,

entrepreneurial background, and execution capability provide strong leadership and strategic direction to the company. With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding its geographical footprint across India and international markets. Ongoing initiatives such as automation-led capacity enhancement, and patented female condom products position the company for scalable growth and long-term value creation. Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

For more information, please visit: Anondita Medicare Limited www.anonditamedicare.com www.cobrastore.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)