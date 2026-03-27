NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: The Antara Care Home in Noida has become the first senior care facility in the district to be awarded the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) Care Home Accreditation--a set of safety and quality norms designed specifically to standardise care delivery in residential facilities. For Antara Senior Care, India's only fully integrated senior care ecosystem, this is the second facility in its network to receive this prestigious recognition, and a step toward its goal of bringing all its care homes under this framework. Antara Senior Care is the only assisted living provider with NABH accredited care homes in north India. In 2025, its Gurugram Care Home became the first facility in India to receive this certification from the country's apex healthcare quality. This reflects the organisation's continued dedication to excellence in personalised ageing-related care, transparent operations, family involvement in care decisions, and measurable outcomes meeting the highest national standard in senior care.

Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "Choosing a care home for a loved one is ultimately a decision made on trust. The NABH accreditation offers that trust as proof. It means that here care is delivered through defined processes, by qualified and trained professionals, against standards that are independently verified. For us, this certification reflects our long-standing belief that quality senior care cannot be left to chance. Our goal is to extend this standard across our care home network in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Chennai, and continue raising the bar for what families should expect from senior care in India."

As part of the accreditation process, the Antara Care Home in Noida Sector 66 was assessed across several critical parameters including resident safety, quality of life measures, clinical governance, staff qualifications and training, medication management, infection prevention and control, physical infrastructure standards, including round-the-clock availability of essentials like potable water and electricity, installation and periodic inspection of safety devices. This rigorous evaluation also encompassed several health and safety parameters, including bio-medical waste management systems, regular facility rounds with documented inspections, emergency preparedness and rights of residents through grievance redressal mechanisms. Prem Singh Rathore, Chief Quality Officer, Antara Senior Care, said, "Senior care in India has evolved in an informal and fragmented manner. It's largely unregulated with wide variations in quality and safety delivered. NABH accreditation represents an important shift toward making ecosystems more structured, accountable, scalable with readiness to deliver standardised care. It ensures that care delivery is guided by documented processes, measurable standards, and continuous quality improvement across functions. Achieving this accreditation reflects Antara's commitment to operational excellence and to building systems that can deliver safe and dignified care consistently for every resident."

India is on the cusp of a significant demographic shift that is reshaping the country's care needs. Its senior population is set to more than double to ~350 million by 2050 (JLL-ASLI report, 2024) with the 80+ population growing by 279% in the same timeframe (UNFPA). To improve health span alongside rising lifespan, the need for structured, reliable, and professionally managed senior care infrastructure is becoming urgent. But India's senior care ecosystem remains largely fragmented and unregulated leading to inconsistencies in care delivery. The adoption of NABH Care Homes Accreditation Standards, introduced by the country's apex healthcare accreditation body, is a decisive step towards building institutional preparedness to meet India's rising need for safe and high-quality environments that deliver dignified care.

Antara remains committed to redefining senior care by combining medical expertise with an environment designed for dignity, compassion, and trust. The 53-bed Antara Care Home in Noida's Sector 66 offers short-, medium- and long-term living solutions for seniors who need assistance with activities of daily living as an outcome of ageing; the FFRO-licenced facility also offers short-term, clinically supervised, structured care after surgery or acute illness. It has state-of the-art infrastructure for transition care, an engaging social calendar designed to alleviate loneliness and promote mental alertness, 24x7 nursing, specialist doctor support, geriatric-trained teams, in-house kitchen offering specialised meals planned by dieticians, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy.

For more information about Antara Care Homes or to schedule a visit, contact +919811441111 or visit www.antaraseniorcare.com. About Antara Senior Care Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $7-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In the near future, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150, with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 and Estate 361, developed by Max Estates. Antara's Assisted Care Services include Care Homes, Memory Care Home, Care at Home and AGEasy. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With eight facilities and 485 beds across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy, an online and offline store focusing on senior-specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions at home, has touched over 6.5 lakh lives since inception in 2023.

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