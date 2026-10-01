VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Two-day industry platform in Navi Mumbai to bring together leaders from pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemicals, petroleum and asphalt. Anton Paar India has announced NEXUS, a new two-day Industry Knowledge & Technology Platform designed to bring together industry leaders, scientists, researchers and academia to exchange insights on some of the most pressing analytical and manufacturing challenges across pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemicals, petroleum and asphalt. Scheduled for October 7-8, 2026, at Ramada by Wyndham, Navi Mumbai, NEXUS will be centred on the theme "Industry Insights. Technology. Experience." Unlike conventional product-led conferences, NEXUS will place real-world industry challenges at the heart of the programme. Across two days, sessions will explore issues related to formulation development, material characterisation, quality control, process efficiency, scale-up, sustainability and next-generation product development. The platform will connect expert perspectives and scientific understanding with practical analytical approaches, live technology experiences and peer-to-peer discussions, creating opportunities for participants to examine how better science and data can support better decision-making.

Mr Nitin Prabhakar, Managing Director, Anton Paar India said "NEXUS is designed around a simple but important shift in perspective starting with the industry challenge rather than the instrument. Across sectors, organisations are dealing with increasingly complex materials, tighter quality expectations, manufacturing efficiencies and sustainability goals. By bringing together scientific insight, industry experience and technology in one platform, we want to create meaningful conversations that can help participants better understand these challenges and identify practical approaches to solving them." A key feature of NEXUS will be its Innovation Expo and live application demonstrations, which will run alongside keynote presentations and technical sessions. The format is intended to move beyond presentations and enable scientists, laboratory leaders, quality professionals, R & D teams, manufacturing specialists and senior decision-makers to engage directly with analytical workflows and technologies. It will also encourage cross-sector interaction, allowing participants to identify common analytical challenges and learn how different industries approach them.

The pharmaceuticals track, titled "New Generation Drug Delivery: From Molecule to Medicine," will examine how deeper understanding of materials and formulations can support the development and manufacture of increasingly complex drug products. Discussions will cover advanced material characterisation, next-generation drug delivery, particles and interfaces, formulation stability and the role of critical excipients such as magnesium stearate in solid dosage performance. The programme is expected to bring together pharmaceutical manufacturers, API and formulation companies, life-sciences organisations, CROs, testing laboratories, academia and standards-focused organisations. The Food & Beverage track will focus on the science behind product performance, consistency and formulation. Topics will include dough and starch characterisation, flour functionality, rheology and pasting behaviour, gluten-free and alternative flours, as well as wider quality and process challenges across food and beverage manufacturing. Participation is expected from manufacturers, breweries, distilleries, ingredient specialists, testing laboratories, research institutions and process technology organisations.

For the chemicals sector, NEXUS will explore the transition from conventional quality control towards greater use of analytical data for understanding product performance. Sessions will examine analytical data as a tool for performance intelligence, rheology as a product fingerprint and the connection between laboratory formulation and plant-scale processing. The track will be relevant to specialty chemicals, paints and coatings, adhesives, inks, polymers, fragrances, petrochemicals and formulated chemical manufacturers. The Petroleum & Asphalt track will address quality, operational efficiency and sustainability across a changing industry. Discussions will include integrated analytics for petroleum and petrochemicals, lubricant and fuel characterisation, process efficiency and sustainable road materials, including recycled asphalt, warm-mix technologies and modified binders. The programme is expected to attract participation from refineries, oil and gas companies, lubricant manufacturers, petrochemical producers, testing laboratories, engineering organisations, road-material specialists and academia.

With NEXUS, Anton Paar India aims to create a meeting point where conversations begin with a fundamental question: What is industry trying to understand, improve or solve? By bringing together diverse perspectives, the platform seeks to connect industry experience, scientific understanding and technology, while creating opportunities for ideas and insights to extend beyond the conference room. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)