Anupam V Joshi of WAE Limited bags "The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia" award

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/GPRC): In recognition of his contribution towards sustainability and helping businesses to reduce their carbon and water footprints by providing sustainable hydration solutions that eliminate the use of bottled water -- Anupam V Joshi, Founder and Managing Director, WAE has been conferred with the prestigious "The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia" award at the 7th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2022-2023 hosted by ET Edge.

The event witnessed Joshi receiving the award in the presence of the leading lights of the industry. The annual conclave is a platform that acknowledges the achievements of such forward-looking business leaders. The award is a homage to their experience, intellect, and a drive to sustain and succeed while steering their businesses through uncertain, complex, and ambiguous times.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award. This recognition is a testament to the unrelenting support that I continue to receive from my team to drive the vision to help businesses to go green across the globe. Having perpetually invested in curating sustainable products & solutions that encourage holistic living and wellness, we at WAE have equipped our water purification systems with modern tools for sustainable consumption and distribution of water-based resources, ensuring that only the highest quality drinking water is made available at every instance, providing world-class services for our businesses with the confidence of purity and complete health," said Anupam V Joshi, Founder and Managing Director, WAE.

"I dedicate this award to my entire team for their hard work, & to my family members for their endless support. The cooperation & understanding that I have received over the years has been just phenomenal. With sheer perseverance, all the challenges faced have been triumphed one by one. It's my sincere belief that all my efforts through WAE Limited will keep on helping businesses to reduce their carbon and water footprints," he added.

The company uses a series of patented and revolutionary technologies to realize its vision of sustainable development. The technology is tried and tested and manages to get 99.99 per cent pure and safe water in accordance with the BIS and ISO standards of drinking water.

The award ceremony was attended by over 500 people from multiple industries spanning finance, energy, metal, agriculture & development, private equity, education, marketing communications, FMCG, logistics, IT, software & technology, electrical & telecommunication, real estate & infrastructure, and retail, among others.

WAE Limited, a leading provider of revolutionary products in water and wastewater management, known for its IoT-based water monitoring technologies to promote viable economic growth for resourceful water on a global scale, is set to expand its business prospects in the Indian market.

The company offers various innovative products - bottle-filling stations, drinking water fountains, water coolers and chillers, water dispensers and in-situ drinking water stations. Incorporated with state-of-the-art technologies, the bespoke products and purification systems have omnipotent customization available for its premium users in terms of size personalization, storage capacity, overall look and feel.

The company has also been the recipient of many prestigious titles and awards, including the coveted CII-ITC sustainability awards for significant achievement in environmental management and The Economic Times Champions of Sustainable Solutions.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)