VMPL New Delhi [India], November 17: Anurag University's Space Research Centre (AUSRC) reached a major milestone at the IN-SPACe National-Level Grand Finale of the Narayani Rocketry Cup 2026, as two 16-member student teams successfully launched and recovered their CAN-7USAT and Model Rocket. Held from October 31 to November 3, 2026, at the Narayani River Launch Pad, Pipraghat, Uttar Pradesh, the competition provided students with an opportunity to demonstrate their technical knowledge and practical engineering skills. The 2026 grand finale brought together over 690 young innovators, with 76 teams from leading engineering institutions across India competing at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Among the 28 Model Rocketry teams and 48 CAN-7USAT teams were representatives from prestigious institutions such as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, NIT Warangal, alongside Anurag University. Standing among this diverse pool of national-level contenders, Anurag University's student teams translated their engineering knowledge into practical achievements, taking on critical stages of rocket development, including subsystem development, technical evaluations, design and structural assessments, and electronic system testing. Their rocket missions reached altitudes of up to one kilometre, reflecting their technical competence, innovation and ability to turn engineering concepts into mission-ready outcomes.

Competition Overview and National Participation The IN-SPACe Model Rocketry and CAN-7USAT India Student Competition 2026 was organised by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), in association with ISRO and Shri Narayani Science Development Foundation (SSDF). The national-level competition aims to provide students with practical exposure to rocket development, satellite technology, avionics, embedded systems and aerospace engineering. The competition featured two categories: Model Rocketry, which involved designing and developing a model rocket to carry and deploy a 1 kg CAN-7USAT payload, targeting an altitude of approximately 1,000 metres while demonstrating flight stability and safe recovery; and CAN-7USAT, which focused on developing a functional 7U satellite-like system integrating sensors, electronics and embedded software for telemetry, navigation and data collection.

The 2026 grand finale brought together 76 teams from engineering institutions across India, comprising 28 Model Rocketry teams and 48 CAN-7USAT teams. The event featured 43 CanSat launches and 18 model rocket flights, along with technical evaluations, industry interaction and opportunities for students to engage with the Indian space ecosystem. Anurag University participated in the Model Rocketry category through Team SHAKTI and in the CAN-7USAT category through Team INDRA. "I take immense pride in the achievement of our student teams at the IN-SPACe National-Level Narayani Rocketry Cup 2026. Successfully competing among more than 690 participants from across the country, is a testament to their technical ability, dedication and spirit of innovation. At Anurag University, we are committed to providing students with the opportunities, mentorship and research ecosystem to turn their ideas into meaningful accomplishments. Such achievements strengthen our resolve to nurture future innovators and contribute to India's growing space technology sector." says Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University.

Successful Rocket Launches and Technical Evaluation Under the expert mentorship of Team Faculty Advisors, Dr. M. Narayana (Director, AUSRC & Professor, ECE Dept.) and Dr. P. Vishwanath Kumar (Deputy Director, AUSRC & Associate Professor, ME Dept.), the students worked on the development and integration of the rocket systems, focusing on structural design, electronic components, sensor integration and performance testing. The team successfully launched and recovered both projects using parachute-assisted recovery mechanisms. The onboard sensors and electronic equipment supported the collection of atmospheric and environmental data during the missions. The launch and recovery activities provided students with practical experience in rocket design, flight systems, electronic instrumentation and data collection. Following the launches, the teams also undertook the analysis of the data obtained through the onboard systems. The participation enabled students to understand the technical requirements involved in developing, testing and operating model rockets and CanSat systems.

"At Anurag University, we are deeply committed to fostering hands-on research and practical engineering skills through the Anurag University Space Research Centre (AUSRC). The successful launch and parachute recovery of both our CAN-7USAT and Model Rocket up to an altitude of one kilometre at the IN-SPACe Narayani Rocketry Cup 2026 reflect the dedication, technical rigor, and interdisciplinary teamwork of our students." says Dr. M. Narayana, Director, AUSRC & Professor, ECE Dept, Anurag University. Strengthening Student Research in Space Technology The achievement reflects Anurag University's focus on promoting research and practical learning through its Space Research Centre (AUSRC). The Centre encourages students to work on projects involving space science, aerospace engineering and related technologies through technical guidance, research facilities and hands-on experience.

By providing opportunities to participate in national-level technical competitions, the University encourages students to apply their classroom knowledge to practical engineering projects. The successful participation in the Narayani Rocketry Cup 2026 also highlights the importance of interdisciplinary learning, teamwork and technical problem-solving in developing student capabilities. Through AUSRC, Anurag University continues to support student participation in research and innovation activities, with a focus on developing practical skills and encouraging interest in emerging areas of science and technology. About Anurag University​ Anurag University, Hyderabad, one of Telangana's first state private universities and among the top universities of Hyderabad, was established in 2020. Spread across 150+ acres with over 15,000 students, it offers 70+ undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences, Medical Sciences, Nursing, and International Education.

Consistently recognised by NIRF, Times Engineering Survey, The WEEK, and Careers360, Anurag University is committed to academic excellence through Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Project-Based Learning (PBL), research, innovation, industry engagement, and collaborations with 20+ universities across 13 countries. With a strong focus on holistic education, the University is committed to nurturing future-ready leaders and socially responsible professionals, inspiring every student to "Be More Than One." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)