APL Apollo announces its proud association with team - Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited, India's leading branded steel tubes manufacturer has announced its association with team Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of IPL 2020.

APL Apollo is the Principal Sponsor of Delhi Capitals and this association will help APL Apollo gain even deeper market penetration on the back of the huge popularity of this team among the youths. As a part of this association Delhi Capitals players have put brand APL Apollo logo on the front of their jerseys.

Leading to a big boost to the brand recognition of APL Apollo, team Delhi Capitals has already won the hearts of all the cricket lovers with its ecstatic performance in this most exciting cricket tournament. Last year as well Delhi Capitals was empowered by the inner strength of APL Apollo in IPL, and with the support of APL Apollo it aims to continue its glorious winning streak further in IPL 2020 as well.

"We are truly ecstatic about once again joining hands with 'Delhi Capitals' which is a vibrant team full of youthful energy. I'm sure our association with this one of the strongest contenders of the most popular cricket extravaganza will help us connect better with the youth. It further showcases our strong commitment towards contributing significantly in making sports events exceptionally successful. With our continuing efforts towards supporting different sports, we are also intended to promote young India by providing opportunities to the young and deserving players to showcase their talents," said Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo, while announcing their proud association with Delhi Capitals.

Apart from Cricket, APL Apollo has been associated with another mega sports 'Kabaddi' in a big way. Last year APL Apollo was Principal Sponsor of the team "Haryana Steelers" in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. APL Apollo enjoys a vast product portfolio of over 1500 varieties of Structural Tubes to be used for Residential and Commercial Construction and Infrastructure development. The Company's vast distribution network of over 800 distributors is spread all across India, with warehouses cum-branch offices in over 28 cities.

APL Apollo is further looking to strengthen its pan-India presence on the back of the growing popularity of its state-of-the-art product range. As per the plans, APL Apollo is in the process of launching several new products in the coming months. APL Apollo is the first ever company to move from commoditised products to branded products particularly in steel pipes segment. APL Apollo is constantly moving up the ladder with its strong pan-India network of fabricators and dealers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)