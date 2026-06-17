PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 16: Marking Cancer Survivors Month and reinforcing the importance of holistic cancer care, Apollo Athenaa, Asia's first comprehensive cancer centre dedicated exclusively to women, marked a significant step in India's oncology support landscape with the launch of Holding Hope: A Handbook for Cancer Caregivers--India's first dedicated resource designed exclusively to support individuals caring for loved ones with cancer. - Authored by Dr. Jyoti Wadhwa, Principal Lead - Medical and Precision Oncology, Apollo Athenaa, the handbook aims to empower caregivers with practical guidance, emotional support, and clinical insights throughout the cancer journey While cancer survivorship is often celebrated through the resilience and recovery of patients, the journey is rarely undertaken alone. Behind every survivor is a network of family members and caregivers who provide emotional, physical, logistical, and financial support throughout diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and beyond. Data indicates that 95 per cent of cancer patients in India have at least one primary caregiver; 57 per cent are supported by three to four caregivers, and 23 per cent have five to seven individuals involved in their care1. Yet despite their critical role, caregivers often navigate this demanding responsibility without access to structured guidance or dedicated support.

Recognising this unmet need, Holding Hope: A Handbook for Cancer Caregivers has been authored by Dr. Jyoti Wadhwa, Principal Lead - Medical and Precision Oncology, Apollo Athenaa, along with Dr. Hussain Shaik, Associate Consultant - Medical Oncology, Apollo Athenaa.Drawing on years of clinical experience and patient interactions, the handbook serves as a practical companion for caregivers, offering actionable guidance on managing treatment journeys, navigating difficult conversations, supporting emotional well-being, understanding medical decisions, and prioritising self-care. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jyoti Wadhwa, Principal Lead, Medical and Precision Oncology, Apollo Athenaa said, "When we celebrate cancer survivors, it is equally important to acknowledge the caregivers who stand beside them through every treatment cycle, every setback, and every milestone. With over 15 lakh new cancer cases reported in India in 2024 2 , the number of families navigating the complexities of cancer care continues to grow. Caregivers are often the silent pillars of strength in a patient's journey, yet many feel unprepared for the emotional and practical challenges that come with the role. Through Holding Hope, we wanted to create a trusted resource that equips caregivers with knowledge, confidence, and reassurance at every stage of the cancer journey."

Sharing his experience as a caregiver, Mr. Sudesh, who has supported his wife through her cancer journey said, "When a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, caregivers often find themselves navigating uncertainty, difficult decisions, and emotional challenges with little guidance. The launch of Holding Hope is a welcome initiative. Its practical advice on managing treatment, understanding medical decisions, supporting emotional well-being, and prioritising self-care will help many caregivers like me feel more informed, prepared, and supported." Highlighting the importance of equipping caregivers with the right knowledge and support, Dr. Hussain Shaik, Associate Consultant, Medical Oncology, Apollo Athenaa added, "Caregivers play a vital role in the cancer journey, often serving as the bridge between patients and healthcare teams. However, many find themselves navigating complex medical decisions, treatment-related challenges, and emotional stress with little formal guidance." This handbook combines evidence-based medical information with practical caregiving strategies and real-life experiences to help caregivers better understand their role and foster stronger communication with patients and clinicians. Importantly, it also addresses an often-overlooked aspect of caregiving, the need for caregivers to prioritise their own physical and emotional well-being while supporting their loved ones.

The launch of Holding Hope reflects Apollo Athenaa's broader vision of advancing patient-centred and family-centred cancer care. By placing caregivers at the heart of the oncology continuum, the initiative seeks to strengthen support systems that contribute meaningfully to patient outcomes, quality of life, and long-term survivorship. As conversations around cancer care continue to evolve, Apollo Athenaa hopes that Holding Hope will encourage greater recognition of caregivers and foster a more compassionate, informed, and inclusive approach to cancer survivorship in India. 1 Profile of cancer caregivers among adult Indian rural cancer patients: A prospective survey. | Journal of Clinical Oncology 2 https://sansad.in/getFile/loksabhaquestions/annex/185/AU3233_xEZ9oE.pdf?source=pqals About Apollo Athenaa

Apollo Athenaa, a unit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, is Asia's first dedicated cancer centre for women, rooted in empathy and powered by science. It is not just a facility--it's a mission. Apollo Athenaa is envisioned as a safe, specialised space exclusively for women, combining cutting-edge oncology expertise with compassion, dignity, and privacy. Women are the cornerstones of families and communities, and their health directly impacts the strength of the nation. Recognising the need for timely, specialised, and compassionate care, Apollo has taken a pioneering step forward. Apollo Athenaa provides comprehensive women-focused cancer care, from preventive screenings and advanced diagnostics to surgical oncology, breast oncoplasty, fertility preservation, and reconstructive care. Supported by multidisciplinary expertise and precision oncology, the centre also offers nutrition, physiotherapy, onco-psychology, and palliative care, ensuring a continuum of services that place women's health, dignity, and well-being at the forefront.

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