Apollo Hospitals Foundation Billion Hearts Beating Initiative extends support to 151 free old age homes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Billion Hearts Beating Initiative was founded by Dr Pratap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals in 2010. The main objective of this initiative is to heal people in need with Empathy & Dignity.
The Billion Hearts Beating initiative provides free medicines and essentials for Senior Citizens residing in free Old Age homes across the country. At present, 130 old-age homes in Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are serviced on a monthly basis by the foundation.
On the occasion of 'World Senior Citizens Day' the Apollo Hospitals Foundation announced the extension of their support to states including Maharashtra, Gujarat & West Bengal. 21 new Old Age homes have been added totaling to 151 homes and 6000 beneficiaries across the country. The Foundation has initiated free Health Camps for Senior Citizens starting from 21st Aug 2021.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice-Chairperson CSR of Apollo Foundation shares, "I am happy to see Old Age Homes evolving as centers of hope for the vulnerable elderly. We believe every individual must be treated with dignity & empathy and have access to quality health care. It is our proud privilege to be able to help over 150 old age homes across the country create a safe space for the vulnerable."
The Billion Hearts program is committed to build the largest network of old-age homes support in the country to enhance the lives of the elderly.
