APP Delhi-NCR conducts press conference to aid cause of education in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): APP Delhi-NCR and NAR-India conducted a press conference recently to spread awareness regarding the 12th NAR-INDIA Annual Convention, which will be held on March 21st and 22nd 2021.

Besides shining a light on the challenges and opportunities in the real estate sector, the event will also act as a fundraiser to help the 17000 ft Foundation that is transforming school education in India's youngest union territory- Ladakh.

The press conference was held at The Park Hotel Connaught Place and the agenda focused not only on the event but also on bringing like-minded philanthropists under a common platform.

The NAR-India Annual Convention been attended by thousands of national and international delegates and stakeholders (including real estate professionals, real estate developers, architects, financial institutions, etc.) for several years now and has offered them a platform to connect, collaborate, and educate all the industry stakeholders regarding the current challenges and future opportunities. The event will be graced by the presence of Geeta Phogat, Freestyle Wrestler.

This year, the event is being organized on both the offline and online platforms (hybrid mode) to extend networking opportunities within the country and maintain proper social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andaz Delhi, Aerocity, has been chosen as the offline venue for the event. It is especially relevant in the new post-COVID era where new and never-before-thought opportunities and avenues have emerged out-of-the-blue and have cemented their place in our social and commercial infrastructure.

To explore, discuss, and share these ideas for the benefit of the entire industry and those connected with it is the primary aim and motive of this gathering.

"Education is the backbone of progress, and so far, Ladakh has been deprived of it, partly because of its geographical location and partly for socio-political reasons. However, now that it has become a union territory, things are beginning to change. The work that is being done by the 17000 ft Foundation is laudable, and we will aid them to the fullest of our capacity," said Kshitij Nagpal, President, APP Delhi-NCR.

"Every child deserves a good education, and it's unfortunate that so many children in such a strategically important part of the country have not had access to education for such a long time. Thanks to the 17000 ft Foundation, they will now get those well-deserved opportunities. Through our convention, we not only intend to highlight the issues of the real estate sector but also bring people's attention towards the cause of education in our country," said Ravi Varma, Chairman, NAR-India about the significance of the event.

"The two-day convention will not only allow NAR-India members to build their network, but it will also allow them to become a part of a larger cause - which is the cause of education in India's newest union territory of Ladakh. We are anticipating plenty of good things from this event and we hope that it will help bring some positive changes in the society - especially in the context of the present scenario," said Nitin Jain, President-Elect, APP Delhi-NCR.

"The real estate sector has undergone several paradigm-shifting changes during the pandemic and this year's convention will help shine a light on those changes. By getting people from different sectors of the real estate industry on a common platform, we will be able to spark strategic discussions aimed at resolving the issues with the sector - both old and new. The event will also act as a fundraiser for the 17000 ft Foundation that is working tirelessly to promote education in Ladakh. I believe that it is a great cause and will eventually contribute to the progress of the nation," said Tarun Bhatia, President-Elect, NAR-India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.

