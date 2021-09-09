Apply for online home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance and get Rs 10,000 Amazon gift voucher free

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offers mortgage services at attractive terms.

Customers can avail of their products and become property owners while enjoying an array of features and benefits.

Their improved services also allow customers to apply for an online home loan. What's more, salaried applicants who apply through their website also get an Amazon gift voucher worth up to Rs 10,000*.

Not only do Bajaj Housing Finance's digitised services ensure quick home loan processing, home loan applicants are also assured of effectiveness, convenience, and safety for all of BHFL's services.

Exclusive Offer: Free Amazon Gift Vouchers

Salaried applicants who apply through BHFL's online (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/home-loan-application-form) home loan application form are eligible for free Amazon gift vouchers.

Only applications between 27 August, '21 and 15 September, '21, are eligible

Only loans disbursed till 30 October, '21 are eligible

The voucher amount and eligibility terms are listed below.

Loan amount Rs.15 lakh* to Rs.50 lakh*: Eligible for a Rs.5,000 voucher

Loan amount greater than Rs.50 lakh*: Eligible for a Rs.10,000 voucher

Loan amount lower than Rs.15 lakh*: Ineligible

Benefits for Customers Who Apply for a Home Loan Online

Salaried individuals who apply for a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance online through the lender's website will get an exclusive Amazon Gift Voucher worth up to Rs.10,000* for free. Other benefits include:

BHFL's competitive interest rate of 6.75%* ensures affordable equated monthly instalments (EMI). Needless to say, this ensures easy repayment in the years to come.

The lender offers a high quantum of funding if the customer's profile makes them eligible for it. Depending on the profile and property in question, one can avail of a loan amount of Rs.5 Cr* or even higher, as per eligibility.

Applicants enjoy an easy and stress-free process by completing registration formalities online. The only step that requires a physical meeting is the final one, where the loan agreement needs to be signed. Here as well, the company's representatives bring the agreement to the customer's residence to eliminate the need for a branch visit.

Those with an existing home loan also make the most of Bajaj Housing Finance's features, which include an interest rate of 6.75%*, and get an Amazon gift voucher by transferring their home loan balance. The process is quick and hassle-free and requires minimal documentation.

Customers can also avail of interest subsidy under the PMAY scheme when applying for a housing loan with the lender. While the validity for MIG I and MIG II categories has not been extended, eligible applicants can make the most of this scheme through the EWS and LIG categories.

Zero online part prepayment and home loan foreclosure charges ensure customers can repay the loan amount on their own terms, depending on the availability of surplus funds.

The lender offers a repayment period of up to 30 years for home loan repayment, which enables middle-income customers to avail of high loan amounts while ensuring long-term feasibility.

Customers can also use their (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/home-loan-emi-calculator) home loan calculator to plan in advance and make well-informed decisions before availing of the loan.

Those who avail of a home loan with Bajaj Housing Finance also enjoy an array of online account management features. Their online customer portal allows customers to transact online, request and download statements, as well as make payments for their home loan account.

Customers can also make the most of their customized repayment options, which are tailored as per specific needs to make repayment easy and hassle-free.

While selecting a property, choose from one of the 5,000+ approved projects with Bajaj Housing Finance to avail of the most favourable borrowing terms and ensure quick and hassle-free processing.

How to Apply for an Online Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance

You can apply for an home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance by following the simple steps below:

Visit the website and fill and complete the online form for the loan application

Choose the type of loan, whether fresh or a balance transfer with top-up

Enter your name, mobile phone number, residence pin code, address, date of birth, and other details

You will need to verify your mobile number with an OTP

Once you hit submit, you will get a reference code. Keep the code handy as it may come of use while receiving your Amazon voucher at the time of disbursal. A representative will call you shortly and guide you on the next steps on the home loan application.

Eligibility and Documents to Apply for an Online Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance

Eligibility

Applicants must be residing Indian citizens.

Salaried applicants between 23 and 62 years of age are eligible to apply.

Applicants must exhibit a healthy credit history. Ideally, you should have a CIBIL score of 750 or higher, but applicants with a score of 725 and above can also apply.

Applicants must have a minimum of 3 years of work experience, ideally with a reputed employer.

Document Checklist

KYC Documents (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter's ID Card, etc.)

Income Documents (salary slips - 3 months, bank account statement - 6 months)

Property related documents (title deed, property tax receipts, etc.)

Applicants may have to submit other documents, which can vary on a case to case basis, at the time of/during the application process.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, with headquarter in Pune. The HFC offers a range of home loan and mortgage financing to both individual and corporate organizations at competitive interest rates.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited also offers loans against property, wherein the amount is credited in the applicant's account within 72 hours* of the application, provided all the supporting documents are attached. Builders, salaried individuals, professionals, and self-employed individuals can secure loans with flexible repayment tenors from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.

*Terms and conditions apply

For more information, please visit (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in).

