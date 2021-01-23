Appointment of New Chairman at Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, New Delhi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/Digpu): Premal Udani, Managing Director of Kaytee Corporations Pvt Ltd has been appointed as Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Council on 21st Jan 2021. He has taken over from Mr. Virender Uppal, Chairman of Richa Global Exports, Gurgaon.
Premal Udani is a well-known veteran in the Apparel and Textiles industry. He is the Managing Director of Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest and amongst the topmost Garment Manufacturing Companies in the country. Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd has been the winner of over 50 awards for outstanding work in both Exports and Domestic segments of the industry.
Udani comes at the helm of AMHSSC, as Chairman, with over 38 years of rich experience in the Apparel & Textile Industry. He is currently also Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Clothing Manufacturers of India (CMAI) and Member of the Board of Directors, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) since 1987. He is the founding member of the India Knit fair Association and was appointed by the Government of Gujarat for special projects pertaining to Apparel Industries. He has been on the Board of major trade associations such as the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI), to name a few. Currently, Mr Udani is also the President of Cricket Club of India, Mumbai (CCI) - a Premier Sporting Institution in the country
Udani has been instrumental in revolutionary changes and growth in the Apparel Industry sector with his vast experience, knowledge and relentless drive to contribute towards the growth of the sector. AMHSSC and NSDC extend a very warm welcome to him and look forward to innovative and positive growth in the skilling eco-system post Covid-19, under his able leadership and guidance.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
