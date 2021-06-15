Aragen announce multi-year partnership with FMC Corporation, aims at accelerating agro-chemical pipeline

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO), head quartered out of Hyderabad, India, announced a strategic partnership with FMC Corporation, a global leader in innovative agricultural science, that provides solutions towards crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management.

Through this collaboration, Aragen will support FMC's global discovery and development needs, including discovery chemistry, discovery biology, and chemical process development.

This partnership is focused on accelerating FMC Corporation's agro-chemical pipeline. "It has been our privilege to have been able to assist FMC, one of the global leaders in crop science, accelerate its R & D, through this long term partnership. The expansion of this collaboration through all facets of discovery and development is a testimony to the trust and confidence that FMC has in Aragen- we look forward to driving several more success stories for our partner," said Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen.

Kathleen Shelton, Chief Technology Officer Research and Development at FMC Corporation, on talking about the partnership agreement said, "Aragen has been a valued collaborator of FMC for several years," said Dr. Kathleen Shelton, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at FMC. "This partnership extends across multiple disciplines in research and development and we appreciate our strong working relationship."

