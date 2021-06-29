Aragen announces expansion of discovery research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aragen Life Sciences (formerly GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization, headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, announces an expansion of their discovery research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim, with the goal of accelerating the discovery pipeline of Boehringer Ingelheim.
This preferred partnership allows Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research driven pharmaceutical company, to incorporate several design elements, synthesize, profile, and then characterize a wide range of chemotypes against key targets of interest in swift optimization cycles.
The partnership also allows for the integrated up-scaling of compounds for larger pre-clinical studies. Biology screening of appropriate chemical moieties to drive decision making with speed and accuracy is also included in the partnership. Aragen will dedicate a sizeable portion of its campus in Hyderabad to support this alliance.
"We at Aragen believe that 'In Every Molecule is the Possibility for Better Health', and are excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in the discovery and development of novel medicines. It has been our privilege to collaborate with the scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim, and we thank them for their trust and confidence in the Aragen team. Together, we look forward to advancing Boehringer Ingelheim's innovative approaches into successful clinical outcomes that can have the potential to ultimately benefit patients," said Manni Kantipudi, CEO at Aragen.
