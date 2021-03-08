Aravali Global Foundation launches India's first scientifically guided Finnish Home-Schooling program for parents in early years on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aravali Global Foundation, an education group with 2 decades of experience, has joined hands with HEI Schools, an international preschool licensing model from Finland, to curate LEADZ (Learning at Your Doorstep for Millennials), India's First scientifically guided Finnish Home-schooling program.

LEADZ is the first-of-its-kind, Indio-Finnish collaboration with the vision to empower parents by enabling organised everyday experiences for their children (0 to 6 years) that will scientifically have the maximum positive impact on their holistic development.

An extensive research-based program catering to early childcare has been designed to ensure a child's continuous development under four key verticals: Express, Explore, Understand and Practice, along with aiding the parents through their journey of parenthood by providing parental assistance and community engagement.

The programme has been developed according to the guiding principles of whole brain development, DISC personality quotients, domains of knowledge, cosmopolitan notions, neurocognitive approach, curriculum domains and multiple intelligences.

With easy accessibility, the program can be used anytime, anywhere using the website or through the app available both on android and iOS. The app has eight entry points divided in accordance with three age groups: Tiny Tots (0 to 2 years), Eager Explorers (2 to 4 years) and Lively Learners (4 to 6 years).

"Our endeavour is to ensure that every child develops in a wholesome manner and to empower every parent with the power, comfort and access to do so. This shall not only help them to enable the growth and development of the child in a scientifically backed manner, but LEADZ will lead them on a journey of parental empowerment and satisfaction," said Harshvardhan Badhana, the Managing Director for LEADZ, speaking to officials.

"The LEADZ programme has been designed to bring the excellence of globally acclaimed Finnish early childhood education available at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes. Incorporating the latest research and advances in early education the programme is aimed at the holistic development of a child's social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs in order to build a solid foundation for lifelong learning and wellbeing," he further added.

"Focused extensively on self-exploration and self-expression, every academic plan at LEADZ is aimed at providing guided modules that will give autonomy to our young minds to sit back in the comfort and security of the parent's lap and enjoy the moments of fabrications. I am so glad to be associated with this program and its deliberate launch on International Women's Day is our way of dedicating our creation to empower parents all around the world, to give them a sense of self confidence in their times of self-doubt as a parent. LEADZ goes beyond learning, it leads to the holistic development of the child," said Dr Madhuri Parti, Content Head of LEADZ.

The LEADZ App will be available for download from 8 March 2021.

The foundation stone was laid in 2002 to venture into K12 urbane private school system of Faridabad with a singular determination to break the old traditional teaching mould and lead the students towards the path of experiential learning. Have you ever wondered why is a school created? Well, a school is created to provide a space to a child to have fun, learn various things and explore the five senses and the nav rasas that make up our lives. School is also a place where one generation passes its accumulated knowledge, skills, values and traditions to the next generation.

