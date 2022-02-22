Arbro Pharmaceuticals introduces Ningen, its Japanese and Flora Inspired Cosmetics and Nutraceutical Line

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arbro Pharmaceuticals, a leading Delhi-based R & D and pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has launched its cosmetic and nutraceutical line, Ningen.shop, offering a range of products containing flower, fruit, and plant extracts.

A complimentary product range of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals has been developed to assure consumers that its products are paraben and cruelty-free, and coming from a 37-year-old pharma company, the products are all dermatologically tested and evaluated. From bathing bars and lotions to oils, shampoos, serums, and more, Ningen ensures its products are as effective as they are cost-efficient, to cater to the Indian consumer market.

Embracing the ancient Japanese standards for health & beauty, Ningen's products incorporate the incredible healing and rejuvenating properties of flora like Chamomile, Petunia, Arnica, Gardenia, and more, making them a Flower Expert. Besides its many flora-based products, Ningen has introduced the first-ever toothpaste tablet, developed using patented Curcumin nano-technology. Ningen's product range is priced from INR 99 to INR 600, including 88 SKUs and product categories like Shampoo, conditioner, cream, lotion, bathing bar, hair serum, bleach and much more.

The blueprint of the brand is inspired by the Japanese phrase (Kacho Fugetsu), which translates to "The beauties of nature", and Ningen ensures that each and every element in its products is carefully chosen for their specific properties, taking a holistic approach to beauty - from inside and out.

In addition to face, hair, and body products, Ningen also offers specialized nutraceutical capsules such as fish oil, almond oil, flaxseed oil, and more. Also, any order placed via the website exceeding a value of INR 599 enjoys free shipping all over the country.

Dr. Neha S. Arora, Director at Arbro Pharmaceuticals and Spokesperson, Ningen, said, "Ningen embraces the Make in India principle, with all of our manufacturing and sourcing carried out within the country, while the inspiration and secrets are all from Japan. Our products are competitively priced and offer immensely positive benefits, evident from the widespread success and popularity they have earned in several of our markets, such as Kolkata, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. Our vision is to bring this range of scientifically developed and dermatologically tested products, which had been reserved only for niche luxury brands, to everyone at an affordable price."

Arbro Pharmaceuticals Private Limited is a tested & trusted name in Indian pharmaceutical industry having more than 35 years of experience in manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical formulations, trading of raw materials and Research & Development for pharmaceutical Industry.

Dedicated to providing the best quality products in pharmaceutical, biotechnology & healthcare Industry, Arbro is at paramount & has a strong presence in exports, generic formulations, ethical range of products, institutional & government supplies as well as recognized as Government approved R & D facility by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

For more information, please visit ningen.shop.

