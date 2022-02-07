Ardip Agency joins hand with entrepreneur Aryan Jhaveri to inspire nation by initiating impactful drives on Sustainable Development Goals 2030

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/ATK): In an attempt to serve mankind and bring people out of poverty, Ardip Agency along with Aryan Jhaveri have come together to support those in need.
Through their collaboration, they have done philanthropic and encouraging work by supporting the underprivileged girls with sweaters and sanitary napkins and are also providing donations for religious and educational causes.
Ardip Agency deals in import of textiles dyes, textile auxiliaries and also trading in various electrical equipment. Today the firm has become the largest Indigo blue dye importer of India.
Speaking about the initiative Aryan says, From the beginning, our family has been involved in various social activities. It has been taught to us from birth that apart from your financial/business career, doing something good for society is equally important and all need to contribute to the cause. My great grandfather started a boarding facility where children from villages who come to study In our city can have accommodation. My grandfather took over the charge of the same, expanded boarding activities to give financial aid to old age couples and widows and also medical help... With God's grace donations kept on coming to our Trust and now my father has taken over the good work for the society. He has further expanded this into educational scholarships along with financial aid and medical help to uplift the needy people of society. We are proud that hundreds of doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and businessman has stayed and studied at our institution in last 70 years"
With a skillful mind and skill and a vision to leave a mark in society, he is constantly working on Goal 3: Good health and well being and Goal 13: Climate Actions of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 India. And, is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with his work all around the world. Young brigade like Aryan Jhaveri is an example for the next generation and his contribution towards humanity on such a scale with their company is highly commendable.
