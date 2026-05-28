VMPL New Delhi [India], May 27: Arham Technologies Ltd reported a strong FY26 performance, posting sharp growth in revenue and profitability while outlining aggressive expansion plans aimed at scaling its presence in India's consumer electronics market. The Raipur-based company reported a nearly 70 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to ₹118.56 crore in FY26, compared to ₹69.89 crore in the previous financial year. Profit after tax rose 67.75 percent to ₹12.20 crore, while EBITDA climbed 50 percent to ₹19.03 crore. The company said the growth was supported by stronger demand across product categories, deeper market penetration, and ongoing investments in manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The company has also intensified its branding efforts with the appointment of actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for STARSHINE, a move aimed at strengthening visibility across urban as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Arham Technologies, which operates consumer electronics brands STARSHINE and ARATTON, manufactures Smart LED televisions, ceiling fans, air coolers, washing machines, mixer grinders and other appliances from its facility in Raipur. Speaking on the company's growth strategy, CFO Ankit Jain said the business is entering a new phase of expansion backed by manufacturing scale, wider distribution and stronger brand visibility. "As we look ahead, Arham Technologies is entering a defining phase of scalable, capex-led growth, supported by strong acceptance of our STARSHINE brand across Bharat and a clear focus on building a leading mass-market consumer electronics franchise," Jain said.

He added that the company has already made substantial investments to prepare for future demand. "We have made the investments in capacity, distribution and product range to meet the incremental demand that this brand visibility will generate," he said. As part of its expansion strategy, Arham Technologies raised ₹53.5 crore through a preferential issue to strengthen manufacturing infrastructure, expand distribution and accelerate growth in higher-margin segments. "His connection with both urban consumers and the heart of rural India mirrors exactly where STARSHINE is headed," Jain said. A major focus area for the company remains backward integration and manufacturing efficiency. During the year, Arham Technologies acquired 6,350 square metres of land at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Nava Raipur at a subsidized cost. The company plans to use the facility for moulding, sheet metal, motors and packaging operations to improve supply chain control and margins.

"We also advanced our backward integration strategy through the acquisition of land at EMC, Raipur, which provides a strong structural cost advantage," Jain said. Industry experts say companies like Arham Technologies are benefiting from rising domestic demand, policy support for local manufacturing and the growing shift toward organised consumer electronics brands in non-metro markets. The company also secured Google EDLA certification with Android 14 for its Interactive Flat Panel Displays, strengthening its position in institutional and smart classroom solutions. Looking ahead, Jain said the company remains focused on operational efficiency, innovation and scaling its national footprint. "Reflecting our confidence in the sustained demand environment and the strong industry tailwinds supporting domestic consumer electronics, we are confident of achieving our guidance of 300 Crs. by FY28," he said.

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