Ariana, India's home-grown brand, paves an inspirational success story for Indian entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the post-COVID world-embracing social distancing and WFH, Ariana recently launched its e-commerce website. The indigenous home furnishing and lifestyle brand caters to a vast audience, expanding its presence online whilst providing a seamless shopping experience.

The website allows its customers, restricted by geography and COVID protocols, to shop comfortably from home.

A loyal audience base and a high demand for its products necessitated an experiential shopping zone previously missing in the segment. With its easy shopping experience and safe delivery, the website offers an array of home decor and lifestyle products like curtains, work from home products, and masks. The exhaustive catalogue offers exquisite designs, intelligent and simple solutions at a pocket-friendly range.

Established in 2007 by Bonnee Gupta, Ariana started as a small store in Kolkata. With her hard work and her husband's unflinching support, the brand today operates through retail chains like Home Stop (Shoppers Stop), Spencers, Spar and Metro Cash n Carry. It is also available through online portals like Myntra, Amazon and Grofers, among others.

The high-quality curtains, bedsheets, WFH essentials and 3D 7-layer Re-usable Mask (99 per cent safe) for Kids and Adults alike have been loved and widely bought by people across the country. With its robust offline presence, the brand has had a steep revenue growth over the years and has become a market leader in this niche. The founders are confident that the revenue is expected to grow further with the launch of the online website alongside its existing offline stores.

Speaking at length about it, Amit Gupta, the Co-Founder and CEO of Ariana Deziner Kreations Pvt. Ltd., said, "Launching an online website, in addition to the existing stores, was a long-planned vision. But with the pandemic coming into play, developing an e-commerce website became a necessity. Our aim was to create an online shopping experience for our customers, in the comforts of their homes. They can go through our entire collection of home furnishings and lifestyle segments, as one does in a retail store. We knew that an online retail site cannot thrive merely on discounts. Hence, the primary focus is to offer impeccable quality with value-for-money."

Ariana firmly believes that good design shouldn't be reserved for a select few, and sustainability should be pocket-friendly. Keeping this in mind, it strives to innovate and create products as unique as its customers. Its products like reusable-cloth Bowl Covers, cotton Roti Kapda, Pad pockets and tote bags for bed linen packaging promote an eco-friendly future.

With WFH becoming part and parcel of the pandemic lifestyle, the brand embraced the change, launching its specifically curated WFH table/study table and 3D 7-layer reusable masks, which are 99 per cent safer than surgical masks. Ariana's focus is not just their growth but fulfilling the ever-evolving needs of their customers and the nation.

