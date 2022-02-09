Arihant Optics introduces sustainable solutions to ensure effective eye care treatment for children and adults

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/ATK): India's leading eye-care destination, Arihant Optics has introduced sustainable solutions to ensure effective eye care treatment for children and adults.

The eye-care centre deals in providing fine quality spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. The spectacles and sunglasses which are available at Arihant Optics are from both the national and international brands such as Rayban, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger and much more.

Apart from the business, the social contribution of Arihant Optics goes with the first 5 categories of the eye test, under one roof which has benefited over a million people. The centre is also focused on ensuring the most awesome feeling to the customer when they walk into the store and get greeted by staff who know them and seem to have been there for eons! To have employees who have been there forever speaks volumes of the brand loyalty and relationship culture of the brand Arihant Optics.

A vision which initiated at a teenage by being a reader for blind people got executed at the age of 23 when Ajmera initiated the first venture with the name of "Arihant Optics" it was not just a business initiative but also a social initiative which Ajmera thought post working for 7 years in a row, after meeting thousands of clients, he realized right guidance can heal a lot much vision of the individuals living in our society for initiating this vision he also initiated an optometrist course and specialization in the pediatric eye. He started Arihant Optics with no money but truckloads of relentless passion to make a difference in this world. It has been over 2 decades now and today ARIHANT OPTICS is setting a new benchmark by contributing to the social project of United Nations sustainable development goals 2030.

Kalpesh Ajmera's work has been greatly appreciated by the Blind School Association as he regularly goes for the check-up of the children residing there. Not all good things in the world are expensive.

Ajmera has also been appreciated by several cabinet ministers, spiritual leaders, and top social Organisations of India for his creative initiative on giving away over one lakh UV glasses to all the Safai Karmachari of 15 states and 2 UT in India. . He believed that 1/3rd of our population needs glasses but doesn't have access to them, making us the blind capital of the world with over 15 million blind people. He has also Initiated the movement in all rural and orphan schools of 8 states by conducting a special campaign on eye checking and providing eyeglasses for the clear vision for free

Over two decades the work done by Arihant optics has been appreciated by several business houses, future groups, corporates, influencers, global spiritual leaders which includes BAPS, JITO, LIONS CLUB, UNITED FIRST, LEAVE TO INSPIRE. Recently his social contributions are appreciated by the social justice and empowerment minister of Gujarat hon.

Pradeep Parmar - said, "People like Kalpesh are the true inspiration for the community. Inspiration is something that pushes a person to move towards their goals. Mr. Ajmera got the inspiration from Hasmukhrai Manmohandas Ajmera who runs an NGO by the name of Shri Navjagruti Yuvak Seva Mandal Trust.

This NGO is well known in the Saurashtra area of Gujarat. Ajmera has a strong backbone which is his family. His Father Jasvant Ajmera had great confidence in him which boosted Ajmera to move forward. His wife Deval Ajmera provided him the support which he needed in the initial days of the venture. His daughter Stuti Ajmera is taking him as an inspiration and is following in his footsteps while studying for her higher education. Lastly, his son Manush Ajmera is the biggest fan of his father. His father is a role model for him. His hard work inspires him in every manner.

Working very closely on Goal 3: Good Health and wellbeing of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 India, Ajmera is initiating more than 24 drives every year in the partnership of United First. Every country seeks contributors like Ajmera who is a businessman and also a marvellous social activist who works day and night to support the community in every way possible. There is a small message Ajmera would like to give to our Posterity is " Don't analyze everything. Just do it".

