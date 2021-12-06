Arihant School of Pharmacy witnesses 500+ global scientists and pharma professionals in its successful global healthcare conference

You would like to read
- Majestic Pride felicitated Ravi Kumar Dahiya in a Glittering Ceremony
- Milkomore, Kapil Krishi Udyog strengthens Distributor & Retail Network - CEO Saurabh Shivhare
- At TLOI's on-ground engagement Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog calls for a collaborative approach to invigorate the Indian ecosystem
- Smart Value Limited partners with Olympian Ravi Kumar Dhaiya (Silver Medalist - Tokyo Olympics) as the Brand Ambassador
- World Moto Yoga Day - Season 3
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arihant School of Pharmacy & Bio-Research Institute, Gandhinagar organized a two-day virtual 15th Indo-US Conference in collaboration with APP Gujarat State Branch, APP American International Branch, APP PharmEdu Healthcare Manage Division on 1st & 2nd December, 2021 in Gandhinagar. 500+ members participated within a span of 2 days.
The conference was launched by Dr Ragin Shah, Principal of the esteemed Institute who stated the need of the global-level conference in his opening statement. He said, "The whole world is dealing with communicable and non-communicable diseases that cause millions of deaths every year. The conference shall showcase incredible researches that can cure world's biggest health problems such as cancer and we are determined to advance these researches in Gujarat."
Various pertinent issues were addressed by dignitaries and scientists across the world at the conference. Prof. Alekha Dash delivered a session on 'Liposomes & Transferomes in Topical Drug Delivery', Dr Isha Patel addressed 'HPV Vaccine Uptake & Completion' and Dr. Radhika V. Kumar spoke on 'Studies on Novel Sulfur Containing 9-Anilinocridines as Cytotoxic'.
Chief Guest, Dr B. N. Suhagia, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, DD University praised the initiative to say, "Exemplary work has been done by Arihant School of Pharmacy & Bio-Research Institute & APP to further the pharmacy profession for the betterment of the community and society at large."
This conference, which is the brain-child of Dr Rajiv Dahiya, hosted several other dignitaries such as Prof. Palanisamy Selvamani, Dr Saurabh Kumar Banerje and Dr Saurabh Dahiya.
Dr Vandana Patel graced the event as Chief Guest of Valedictory and Mona Kaushal co-ordinated throughout the event.
Healthcare concern is now a global phenomenon and the initiative taken by APP Pharma will connect countries to combat the communicable and non-communicable diseases through mutual coordination and cooperation. The outbreak of any disease will unify the healthcare policies of the countries and largely escalate a better society.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor