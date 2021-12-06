Arihant School of Pharmacy witnesses 500+ global scientists and pharma professionals in its successful global healthcare conference

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arihant School of Pharmacy & Bio-Research Institute, Gandhinagar organized a two-day virtual 15th Indo-US Conference in collaboration with APP Gujarat State Branch, APP American International Branch, APP PharmEdu Healthcare Manage Division on 1st & 2nd December, 2021 in Gandhinagar. 500+ members participated within a span of 2 days.

The conference was launched by Dr Ragin Shah, Principal of the esteemed Institute who stated the need of the global-level conference in his opening statement. He said, "The whole world is dealing with communicable and non-communicable diseases that cause millions of deaths every year. The conference shall showcase incredible researches that can cure world's biggest health problems such as cancer and we are determined to advance these researches in Gujarat."

Various pertinent issues were addressed by dignitaries and scientists across the world at the conference. Prof. Alekha Dash delivered a session on 'Liposomes & Transferomes in Topical Drug Delivery', Dr Isha Patel addressed 'HPV Vaccine Uptake & Completion' and Dr. Radhika V. Kumar spoke on 'Studies on Novel Sulfur Containing 9-Anilinocridines as Cytotoxic'.

Chief Guest, Dr B. N. Suhagia, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, DD University praised the initiative to say, "Exemplary work has been done by Arihant School of Pharmacy & Bio-Research Institute & APP to further the pharmacy profession for the betterment of the community and society at large."

This conference, which is the brain-child of Dr Rajiv Dahiya, hosted several other dignitaries such as Prof. Palanisamy Selvamani, Dr Saurabh Kumar Banerje and Dr Saurabh Dahiya.

Dr Vandana Patel graced the event as Chief Guest of Valedictory and Mona Kaushal co-ordinated throughout the event.

Healthcare concern is now a global phenomenon and the initiative taken by APP Pharma will connect countries to combat the communicable and non-communicable diseases through mutual coordination and cooperation. The outbreak of any disease will unify the healthcare policies of the countries and largely escalate a better society.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)