Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience Limited brings its IPO for Rs 1305.22 lakhs Issue opens on January 16, 2023

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience Limited, a dedicated crop protection company providing best quality manufacturing, formulation, supply and packaging job work services for various pesticides, is coming up with its IPO for 18,12,800 shares to raise Rs 1305.22 lakhs.

The face value per equity share is Rs 10 and the equity price per share will be Rs 72, including a share premium of Rs 62 per equity share. The lot size is of 1,600 equity shares. Out of the 18,12,800 shares, 8,60,800 shares are for the HNI quota, 8,60,800 shares are for the retail quota and 91,200 shares have been reserved under the market maker quota. The issue opens on January 16, 2023, and will close on January 19, 2023. It will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The lead manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and the registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Private Limited. Stepup Capital Advisors LLP is the advisor to the issue.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

1. To meet working capital requirement

2. General corporate purpose

3. To meet the issue expenses

Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience Limited is a dedicated Crop Protection company providing best quality manufacturing, formulation, supply and packaging job work services for various pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and a wide variety of other agrochemicals in India as well as for export to other countries. It has 182 products registered with CIB & RC and is an ISO 9000:2015 and SMERA SME3 certified company. Its state of the art agrochemical and pesticide formulation & packaging unit is located in Vadodara, Gujarat and has the latest quality control, manufacturing and packaging machinery and equipments. It supplies its products across 20 states in India and 15 countries. The company's exports have increased on the account of low-cost, manufacturing, availability of technically trained manpower, seasonal domestic demand, overcapacity, competitive pricing and strong presence in generic pesticide manufacturing.

The company has shown consistent growth in its fiscals. For FY2022, the company registered a total revenue of Rs 16,603 lakhs as compared to Rs 16,723 lakhs in FY2021, while the total revenue for H1FY23 stood at Rs 12,907 lakhs. It registered an EBITDA of Rs 550 lakhs in FY2022 as compared to Rs 436 lakhs in FY2021, while the EBITDA for H1FY2023 stood at Rs 509 lakhs. For FY2022, its PAT was Rs 146 lakhs as compared to Rs 108 lakhs for FY2021, while PAT for H1FY2023 is Rs 259 lakhs.

Narendra Singh Barhat, Kusum Narendra Singh Barhat and Ketankumar Harkantbhai Joshi are the promoters of the issue.

