Arkfin Group's Prashant Karulkar felicitates 7 firms as 'Champion of Champions' in Indian Industry during ABCI Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Philanthropist and billionaire businessman Prashant Karulkar felicitated seven organisations as the 'Champion of Champions' in Indian industry at the 59th Annual ABCI Awards in Mumbai on Friday.
These winners included Pharma giant Glenmark Pharma, Indian Oil, L & T and NABARD. Financial institutions RBI, Union Bank and Western Bank completed the list of the seven.
The Association of Business Communicators in India (ABCI) chose these seven for the honour, based on their tiresome efforts towards excellence, especially during the current economic and health crisis. The organisation is the second oldest media organisation in India, and its awards are an attempt to recognise excellence in print, radio, electronic and digital media, alongside stalwarts in Indian industry. This year, the awards were held with a limited audience at the Indian Merchant Chambers in Mumbai on Friday, December 4.
"It gives me immense pleasure and privilege to be the "Chief Guest" at the 59th ABCI awards ceremony. I got an opportunity to present prestigious awards in the category of "Champion of Champions" to some of the renowned institutions of India such as Western Railway, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NABARD, Indian Oil, L & T, Union Bank and Glenmark Pharma. They've shown how we can adapt, evolve and perform to our best in any circumstances. I salute their resolve in this stead," said Karulkar in a vote of thanks for all the winners.
Prashant Karulkar heads the Arkfin Group, a HFC and an Alternate Investment Fund. Karulkar's successes across diverse fields led to his choice as the chief guest for the 59th Annual Awards. A self-made businessman, he has forged distinct holdings in real estate, investment funds, micro-insurance, sand manufacturing, concrete wall manufacturing, FMCG and pharma. His philanthropic efforts include the Bima Paathshala and the Shiksha Suraksha Foundation.
He has also supported the education and social needs for women tribal through his 51 years old Family Trust the Karulkar Pratishthan, During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has supported more than a thousand people in the tribal regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat by supplying them with food grains worth Rs 2 lakh every day.
Influential personalities such as Naval Tata, Nani Palkhiwlala, Manohar Parrikar, S M Krushna, Rajashree Birla, S C Jamir, K Sankaranarayanan, S Ramadorrai, had been Chief Guest in earlier years. Out of 2000 nominees only 40 are bestowed with this reputable award.
