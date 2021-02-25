Arlak Biotech's A-BGN blood sugar control capsules booming in diabetes sphere

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Arlak Biotech has released its A-BGN capsules which are considered a game-changer in the diabetes market. With the culmination of knowledge of our ancient Ayurvedic practices and the use of modern technology, Arlak has developed capsules that are 100 per cent natural and effective.

Arlak Biotech has designed their A-BGN capsule in a natural way that has no side effects and compliments our body. This feature of the capsule has also helped it gain massive popularity in the market as more and more customers are moving towards it.

Arlak Biotech is one of the fastest-growing pharma companies in India. It has launched ample products, so far. Recently, Arlak Biotech launched their new product Arlak A-BGN Diabetes Capsule which is a polyherbal Ayurvedic combination that comprises Daruharidra, Vijaysar, Giloy, Ashwagandha, Methika, Gudmar, Neem, and Karela. Arlak A-BGN Diabetes Capsule helps the patient to regulate their blood glucose levels and reduces health complications due to diabetes.

It is a potential receptor inhibitor having a cardioprotective role. It regulates glucose homeostasis by decreasing blood glucose synthesis. It also controls excessive thirst and urination, functions of heart and pancreas, metabolism, and has significant antioxidant effects. The capsule is a herbal medicine based on Ayurvedic principles and has been a miracle for many patients.

Further moving ahead Arlak Biotech has always assured the quality and assurance of their products and has conducted tests at every step of the process from manufacturing to packaging. The systematic process and detail to perfection prove their excellence and effectiveness. They also strive towards creating the best quality products which will benefit the patients and aim towards easy availability of their medicines all over India.

Umesh Kalra, Managing Director, Arlak Biotech, says, "Diabetes is a battle, and it can't be won alone. By highlighting improving lifestyle, proper treatment, and certain precautions, one can easily keep all the worries about diabetes management down.

Through A-BGN capsules, Arlak Biotech endeavours to facilitate better self-care and make treatment more convenient, to help patients get the best health results. With our products reaching more and more people each day, we now target towards getting the best results by providing high quality, affordable and accessible capsules."

Arlak Biotech has also clinically proven the use of A- BGN blood sugar control capsules and its 100 per cent natural effectiveness. The capsule developed by Arlak Biotech has multiple benefits ranging from regulating glucose and lipid metabolism to aiding in the enhancement of glucose tolerance. It also helps in repairing and reviving the beta cells of the pancreas.

Arlak Biotech has made its mark all over the country and has been a reputed pharma company. The post-pandemic scenario has had a drastic growth in the pharmaceutical industry and with that, we are being flooded with products that can have various side effects. Arlak Biotech has geared up to change these norms with products that not only work effectively but are also natural and help in keeping your body balanced.

Apart from the newly launched capsule, Arlak Biotech also manufactures more than 1000 products available in the form of tablets, capsules, injectables, powder, and many more. The plethora of formulations offered to cover all areas such as medicine, gynaecology, dermatology, cardiology, and numerous others.

Arlak Biotech is connected to the roots and acknowledges the Ayurvedic knowledge which was centuries ahead of its time. With ancient knowledge and modern science, Arlak Biotech is the new way of life and treatment.

For more information visit: (http://www.abgn.in)

(https://www.amazon.in/Arlak-Capsules-Blood-Glucose-Normalizing/dp/B06ZXR36J7)

(https://www.arlakbiotech.com)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)