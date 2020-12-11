ARM Worldwide Bags Global Client CasinoX8 for their Strategic Digital Growth in India

New Delhi [India], December 11(ANI/NewsVoir): The digital marketing and communications consulting firm #ARM Worldwide, has bagged the digital marketing mandate for CasinoX8. CasinoX8 is an international one-stop affiliate for online casinos and sports betting, featuring a consolidated list of all gambling websites that have a presence in India.

#ARM Worldwide won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, #ARM Worldwide will manage the digital marketing communication for CasinoX8 catering to integrated services like Social Media, Public Relations, SEO and Tech.

Christine Pereira, Marketing Director, CasinoX8, said, "We are very excited to partner with #ARM Worldwide as our digital marketing associate. At CasinoX8, we try to create a safe yet fun environment for our audience to engage with a variety of online casino games and sports betting sites. While many have their reservations about online entertainment owing to safety concerns, we want to assure readers that we take our time and use our expertise when we review every online gaming site, our methods are safe and legal, and that we follow the best practices to give you a seamless experience to find a gaming site that best suits your needs. Owing to their proficiency in the field, we are more than convinced that this partnership with #ARM Worldwide will help us put some great ideas on the table and enable us to put our best foot forward."

Ritesh Singh, Co-founder, and Managing Director, #ARM Worldwide, said, "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with CasinoX8. #ARM has had a fair share of experience with work in the gaming world, one of our biggest campaigns in the genre was executed in the middle of the pandemic. Keeping CasinoX8's mission and vision in mind, we look forward to executing the strategies which helped us win this business. The pandemic has thrown many challenges and we have been able to make good of it. Our continued focus on skilling made sure that we used the initial phase of lockdown well and our team sharpened various skills and added Design Thinking as a new weapon. Quarter 2 of the year onwards we did gain great momentum and have been able to win many new businesses."

#ARM Worldwide is a digital marketing and communication consulting company that provides global delivery for Digital Marketing, Paid Media, Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, SEO, PR, Analytics & Technology Development. It has been working with a host of national and global companies across various sectors. Its work ethics, exposure, creativity, as well as expertise in managing the digital portfolio of a variety of brands has been one of the key drivers that lead companies to partner with them. Apart from being internationally acclaimed, it is an award-winning organization that ensures to answer the real-world challenges of brands by creating data-driven, creative and measurable solutions with superior multi-channel experiences.

CasinoX8 is the one-stop solution for online gambling. It has a consolidated list of all Indian gambling websites, no matter where one is putting up. Proper information is provided about each website, its products and services, payment methods and options, restrictions, and licenses. Apart from this, there is a dedicated team to guide people through the process of playing the games. The team also offers valuable tips and recommendations to achieve the best results. In-depth reviews are provided for each website with their strengths and weaknesses, and there is a brilliant FAQ section to cater to fundamental doubts and queries. Furthermore, the entire process is legal, safe, and also strives for the best possible outcomes.

