PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 20: In a significant development for India's road infrastructure assessment ecosystem, ARRB Systems India, the Indian arm of Australia-headquartered ARRB Systems, has announced the successful validation of its intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle (iPAVe) by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). The validation marks an important step towards the commercial deployment of an integrated pavement assessment solution designed to bring multiple road survey capabilities together in a single vehicle. As India's road network continues to expand, assessing not just the visible condition of roads but also their underlying structural health is becoming increasingly important. Traditionally, different aspects of pavement assessment have required separate survey technologies and processes. ARRB Systems India's iPAVe seeks to address this challenge through an integrated platform that combines functional and structural pavement evaluation in a single survey operation.

ARRB Systems India is the only company currently offering this combination of pavement assessment technologies within a single integrated vehicle in India. Bringing the international experience in pavement engineering, road surveying and asset management, iPAVe brings advanced assessment capabilities to the Indian market. The platform brings together three key capabilities such as: 1. The Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) captures road surface conditions and functional parameters, enabling systematic assessment of road network quality. 2. The Traffic Speed Deflectometer (TSD) evaluates pavement structural performance by measuring pavement deflection under moving traffic loads, helping identify structural weaknesses and assess the road's load-bearing capacity. 3. The Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) uses radar technology to assess subsurface pavement characteristics and provide insights into pavement layers and their composition.

By integrating these capabilities, ARRB's iPAVe equips road authorities to obtain a comprehensive picture of pavement health via a single survey platform. iPAVe is designed to support a bespoke, and evidence-based approach to road asset management. Its capabilities are particularly relevant for national and state road authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and State Public Works Departments (PWDs), alongside infrastructure developers and engineering consultants. Commenting on the development, Anand Kumar, Chief Business Officer, ARRB Systems India, said, "The successful validation of iPAVe is a significant milestone for ARRB Systems as it highlights our commitment to bringing globally advanced pavement assessment technologies to India. This technology alone can reduce dependence on multiple independent assessment exercises, improve the efficiency of data collection and help connect surface-level observations with underlying structural conditions.

As India's road infrastructure expands, integrated, data-driven solutions are becoming increasingly essential. By combining multiple survey capabilities in a single platform, we believe this will help Indian road authorities strengthen maintenance planning, prioritise interventions and make more informed infrastructure investment decisions. We look forward to working with government agencies and other stakeholders." Adding to this, Ayachi Gupta, Director, ARRB Systems India, said, "Road infrastructure is an enabler of economic growth, social development and access to opportunities. As India continues to expand its road network, the focus must also shift towards quality, safety and long-term durability. At ARRB Systems India, we believe that advanced technologies such as iPAVe can play a vital role in enabling proactive road assessment, helping authorities identify potential issues early and make informed maintenance decisions. We are poised to support making of a smarter, safer and more sustainable road network for India."

After a successful validation, ARRB Systems India is now considering iPAVe deployment commercially to deepen its engagement with the country's road infrastructure and the extended ecosystem. This is a step forward in the company's efforts to introduce advanced pavement engineering and assessment technologies to support better-informed decisions across India's growing road network. India has the world's second-largest road network, with National Highways spanning approximately 1.46 lakh km, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The scale of this network, coupled with the growing focus on road quality, durability and maintenance, underscores the need for more comprehensive and technology-driven pavement assessment solutions. MoRTH reported an average annual expenditure of approximately ₹6,000 crore on the maintenance and repair of National Highway stretches over the three years preceding its January 2025 update.

In this context, technologies such as ARRB Systems India's iPAVe are poised to support road authorities in identifying pavement deterioration, prioritising maintenance interventions and making more informed infrastructure investment decisions. About ARRB Systems India Established in 2018, ARRB Systems India is the Indian presence of ARRB Systems, a global provider of advanced road survey equipment, pavement assessment technologies and road asset management solutions. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, ARRB Systems Pty Ltd is the original equipment manufacturer and proprietary technology holder of the Hawkeye platform and iPAVe technology. The company supports road authorities, infrastructure developers and consultants through advanced pavement assessment and data-driven road asset management solutions.

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