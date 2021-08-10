ARTIST For Her and Nanjangud MLA show the way of delivering healthcare at doorstep

You would like to read
Nanjangud (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): In yet another step towards delivering healthcare at the doorstep, especially in rural areas, Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan (BJP) partnered with Bengaluru-based ARTIST For Her, a health advocacy and skill training organization headed by healthcare leader Dr Hema Divakar.
The partnership resulted in a comprehensive wellness camp in Hemmaragala village in Nanjangud constituency on August 6, 2021.
This could be the future of healthcare, taking experts to the doorstep of villagers by a people's representative in collaboration with private players to ensure delivery of quality healthcare. While the Hemmaragala camp was organized exclusively for women, there were a fair number of men as health has become a major concern for all because of the pandemic.
Seeing the response from the villagers, Harshavardhan said, "It is my endeavour to organise such camps in all villages in Nanjangud constituency." Basic infrastructure, sanitation, health and hygiene have been priority areas for Harshavardhan.
"It may not be possible to invest in healthcare facilities in all villages. Periodic health camps can deliver quality healthcare at the doorstep," Harshavardhan added.
The camp was unique as it was a collaborative mission at individual and institutional levels. Health issues of an 80-year-old women to adolescent girls and other age groups were addressed. Yoga, counselling, screening, vaccination and orientation for Anganwadi staff were also part of the camp.
Dr Hema Divakar said, "I was pleasantly surprised by the interest shown by the women to understand their health issues and health rights."
Dr Hema has been passionately advocating health priorities of adolescent girls, women's health rights, maternal and child health in India, "It is important to build healthcare systems to deal with the challenges that come with adolescence," she said as she addressed a group of young girls at the camp held in Hemmaragala school.
