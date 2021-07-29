Artivatic redefines Sales & Marketing: launches AI Based MiOSales for Insurance

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): COVID-19 has changed the way we do business, interact with customers, and how the field sales team bring more customers.
Insurance companies due to their & gt;70% of operations for sales offline, finds difficult to generate same pace in business as used to pre-COVID19 era.
This change has impacted the entire sales and distribution process for insurance businesses. The new way of dealing with customers requires innovative tools, journeys, process, and technologies that make the life of sales people as well as customers easier, personalized, and smooth.
Artivatic is always working towards changing insurance infrastructure, decision-making process, customer interactions, digital operations [branch/travel/people], internal operations, underwriting, claims, and more.
Let's Talk About MiOSales
Artivatic's (https://miosales.com/home) MiO Platform provides next-gen digital sales, branch operations, and customer lead conversion solution end to end. MiO is a multi-dimensional unified platform for sales, marketing, agent, customer, communication, and lead management.
MiO Sales Allows platform for insurance companies for unique, dynamic, and AI based sales engine.
MiO Sales provides next-gen sales, communication, lead management, AI based lead scoring & conversion for improving product sales, higher revenue, and business outcomes.
Some of the unique features of the MiO Sales Applications are:
Agent/partner/lead capturing and prospecting
Automated lead scoring and AI based conversion for higher ROI
Behaviours profiling and use of 3rd parties data to predict better insights
Recommended process and next best-action items to be taken care
Video/Audio based communication system
Inbuilt Whatsapp/social media communication system
Screen share, video based on-boarding, automated on-boarding, recording, and more
Role management, insights, and dashboard
Under Insurance or Insights in Gap Insurance
In-built content creation & sharing [text, video, documents, emails, etc.]
In-built training, quote, commission management
Campaigns, advertising, and lead capture from various platforms
Performance analysis, KPIs, and digital insights
Some critical benefits businesses can have using MiO Sales system:
Reducing TAT up to 45%
Automated capturing, filtering, segmentation, analysis, and prospecting up to 60%
Lead analysis, lead profiling, lead scoring, and data enrichment up to 80%
Increasing conversion for leads up to 65% using AI based decision systems
Behavioural profiling improving sales engagement up to 30%
Dynamic, personalized, and fully digital process, systems
No need for physical operations, meet, branch/office
Saving money for operations cost
Increasing ROI & revenue for new business
