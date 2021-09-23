Arunachal's first Greenfield airport to be ready by November 2022

You would like to read
- eZee Technosys launches Modern Revenue Management System named eZee Mint for hotels
- Tanla Platforms Limited set to go global, platform business to propel growth
- TCG Group and Haldia Petrochemical Limited appoint B. Anand as CEO for their Greenfield Polymer Business and ESG Initiatives
- Web series 'The Red Land' is a story of power and struggle, released on Haider Kazmi's OTT platform 'Mastani'
- HarperCollins is delighted to announce the publication of Antony Doerr's new novel 'CLOUD CUCKOO LAND'
New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): The Central Government is going to start Arunachal's first Greenfield airport project by November 2022.
The Modi Government has started the project 'Aviation Reform' under which 5 new airports will be built along with 6 heliports and 50 new air routes.
Sindhudurg and Gondhia districts of Maharashtra are the two districts that are included in this project. PM Modi stated that he will make the north-eastern states the wheel of the development of the country.
But the biggest issue that the government is facing while building this airport is land acquisition. Many development projects like these in India have come to a halt for the same reason. But nothing is impossible if the administration wants it, one of the most prominent examples is the Hollongi Greenfield Airport that is being built in Arunachal Pradesh. The Airport Authority of India has set a target to complete this airport by November 2022.
Hollongi Greenfield Airport
It is going to be the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh and also the largest in the state of the northeast. The airport is tentatively going to be operational from November next year. SK Jain, Secretary of the Department of Land Management (SK JAIN IAS) has a major role in the development of this airport.
What is the story behind this?
About 10 years ago, the planning of the Hollongi Greenfield airport began but due to land acquisition issues, the project came to a halt. Also with the hollow information regarding the compensation to be given to be affected people by the project, rehabilitation plans the project couldn't proceed further. For all these issues many committees were formed but no proper solution was ever found. Most of the land for this project has been acquired by the Chakma people of the tribal community. Finally, after a lot of trouble, the Arunachal State Government formed a committee of 7 people on 7th August 2017. One of the members was Land Management Secretary SK Jain (SK Jain IAS).
Land Management Minister, Agriculture Minister, Revenue Minister, Energy Minister were also included in this committee. This committee first analysed the people who were disrupted by the project and came up with the idea of providing them with a good compensation and good facilities.
After discussing this proposal with the local people, the state government bought a total of 945 acres of land at the rate of Rs 500 per square meter for the Greenfield airport.
The most important role in the preparation of this report was played by SK Jain, the then Secretary of the Department of Land Management. Therefore, if the administrative officer wants to make a change, then any challenging situation can be resolved.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor