Arzooo launches 'NU' consumer durables brand for aspiring Indians who are looking to upgrade to premium technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arzooo, India's largest B2B ecommerce marketplace, announced the launch of its consumer durable brand NU, introducing a range of Smart LED TVs, Washing Machines and Air Conditioners.

NU will address the needs of the aspiring Indian consumers who want premium products and superior customer experience through their most trusted channels. NU has partnered with the best in the industry to bring cutting edge technology, latest features and premium design that is at par with some of the leading global brands. Arzooo plans an omni-channel approach to take NU closer to consumers and NU products will be available pan India, covering over 18,000 pincodes.

Driven by rising incomes and a young population, the consumer durables category in India is valued at $33 billion and is growing at a CAGR of more than 10%. The huge potential combined with increasing digital adoption has opened opportunities for an omnichannel brand that can establish a strong foothold beyond Tier 1 cities. NU will deliver on the promise of the product, the price, and brand experience. At the same time, it will empower retailers to provide delightful customer service through high quality products and after sales support.

With a strong commitment towards superior customer experience and after sales service, NU has created a robust installation and after-sales team with 450 service centres to deliver best in class after sales support in 400+ cities. This will ensure a seamless on-boarding and service experience for all its customers. NU plans to increase this number going forward.

"NU is a unique premium brand that is committed to the needs of the evolving consumer landscape in India. Consumers today have a strong appetite for modern technology, futuristic design and functionality rich products. NU's outreach strategy plans to engage customers at various touch points, both offline and online, in their product experience. At Arzooo, creating value for retailers is a key priority and with NU we are providing them an opportunity to address the latent needs of their customers," said Arzooo CEO Khushnud Khan.

Khan further added, "The NU product range is the result of our continuous interaction with the consumer durables ecosystem in India, which gives us an edge over the competition and a deep understanding of what retailers need. We believe that today's aspiring India is looking for a combination of technology, features and premium design from products that reflect their lifestyle and are part of their daily lives."

Arzooo is a Bengaluru based Retail Tech Platform that is empowering offline retailers with access to over 20,000+ products, competitive pricing and working capital along with quick delivery solutions. In a short span of time, the company has acquired ~50,000 partner stores. These retailers trust Arzooo as it allows them to scale up their businesses by overcoming the broader limitations of physical retail and selling 10X high-value larger electronic product ranges to customers. The platform empowers these offline stores by enabling them to offer their customers the largest inventory selection, reducing the working capital hassle of stocking products, competitive prices, and fast delivery. It is Arzooo's endeavour to elevate the businesses of the unorganized electronics retail sector so that they can rise and scale their businesses to newer heights.

