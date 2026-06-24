NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: Galgotias University is hosting the National Coaching Camp for India's Men's and Women's Lacrosse Teams as they prepare for major international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Cup 2026 in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific Lacrosse Sixes Championship 2026 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. Lacrosse is among the world's fastest-growing team sports, combining speed, strategy, athleticism, and teamwork. With the sport set to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games in its Sixes format, countries around the world are investing in athlete development and international competition pathways. India's recent performances on the global stage have helped accelerate the growth of the sport and create new opportunities for aspiring athletes.

The camp has brought together 63 athletes from across India, including participants from Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh. The Men's squad comprises 33 players, while the Women's squad includes 30 players, highlighting the expanding reach of the sport across the country. The camp is being led by Ms. Yukari Yamamoto, a distinguished Japanese lacrosse player and coach who is serving as Head Coach of the Indian National Team Camp. Having represented Japan in international competitions and coached at major events including the Asian Lacrosse Games and the Lacrosse Federation Cup, she brings significant international experience to the development of lacrosse in India. The camp is being conducted in collaboration with the Lacrosse Association of India and state lacrosse associations.

As part of the training programme, Ms. Yamamoto conducted specialised coaching sessions with the Women's Team, focusing on offensive skills, attacking strategies, and match preparation. Parallel training sessions for the Men's Team focused on one-on-one game situations, decision-making, agility, and advanced match-play techniques as athletes prepare for upcoming international competitions. Recognising the importance of mental preparation in elite sport, a counselling and performance psychology session was conducted for the athletes. The session focused on mental well-being, confidence building, stress management, resilience, and developing a positive competitive mindset. The camp follows a landmark year for Indian lacrosse. Earlier this year, both the Indian Men's and Women's Teams secured historic Gold Medals at the Asian Lacrosse Games 2026 in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in the sport's growth and strengthening India's position on the international stage.

Hosting the National Coaching Camp builds on Galgotias University's growing engagement with high-performance sport. The camp comes shortly after Galgotias University athletes delivered a standout performance at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad, where University students secured five Gold Medals against competitors from 79 countries. The championship brought together 522 athletes from around the world and saw India top the medal tally with 114 medals, including 102 gold medals. The achievement further reinforced Galgotias University's growing contribution to Indian sport across emerging and traditional disciplines. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "It is an honour for Galgotias University to host the Indian Lacrosse National Coaching Camp as the teams prepare for important international competitions. India's recent success in lacrosse and our own students' achievements at the World Yogasana Championship demonstrate the immense potential of Indian athletes when they are provided the right opportunities, coaching, and support. We remain committed to fostering a culture where excellence in sport is encouraged and celebrated alongside excellence in academics and innovation."

By hosting the National Lacrosse National Coaching Camp, Galgotias University continues to strengthen its role in supporting Indian sport by providing athletes with access to world-class facilities, high-quality training infrastructure, and an environment that enables excellence both on and off the field. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings. Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L & T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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