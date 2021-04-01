As most continue to work remotely at least part of the time, making WFH less detrimental to wellbeing is the need of the hour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/Mediawire): Change is the only constant -- the ever-popular saying couldn't have been more apt considering the times we are living in. Fast-paced, competitive, and completely tech-driven, our lives have changed for good. In keeping with the demands of these changing times, businesses have started rethinking their working styles.

While our work has shrunk to fit into a small screen, the horizon of our workspace has widened. Working from home or anywhere, is the new reality irrespective of whether you are employed or an independent professional.

Although this new model has advantages galore, a makeshift workspace could also mean several health issues such as postural defects, backache, body pain, fatigue, stress, and much more, thereby affecting productivity. No breaks and lack of enough movement add to the crisis. However, investing in setting up an ergonomic workspace could make working from home equally productive and enjoyable as working from an office.

Say no to couch slouch

Are you the quintessential couch potato whose position changes from erect in the morning to a hunch by afternoon and almost lounging by the end of the day? Then it is time to shift yourself to a desk and get home an ergonomic chair that is adjustable, can be extended upwards or downwards, and provides the ideal foot and knee support and posture. You need a chair that offers maximum lumbar support and adjustable armrests. For example, the Steelcase Gesture supports a wide range of postures, comes with intuitive adjustments for maximum rest for your back, and fits all body types. It has been designed for prolonged use of digital devices and developed after in-depth research of the body's unique movements. With features like 3D LiveBack for the spine and Gesture 360 Arm for arms and shoulders, it is one of the best go-to ergonomic chairs. User-centric and research-driven, Steelcase Gesture has been named the "Best Chair of 2021" by the New York Times' product review website Wirecutter.

Get out of the bed

The bed is meant for sleeping. But thanks to multiple excuses -- laziness being one -- and some genuine reasons (lack of space), we often use it as workstations. And while we are at it, we keep changing postures, none of which is the correct one for sure. The outcome: the curvature of the spinal cord getting affected beyond repair and back pain becoming a part of life. A high-performance ergonomic chair should be the go-to solution in such cases, and we suggest Steelcase Series 1 or Steelcase Series 2. Comfort levels, availability of headrests, adjustability, small profiles that fit all settings, and quality make these two entry-level ergonomic chairs great choices. While Series 1 is known for its integrated LiveBack technology, adaptive bolstering, 4D adjustable arms, and low carbon footprint, Series 2 comes with additional performance features and greater personalisation choices. High on style, both these Steelcase offerings come in various colours, shells, and finish options.

Choose your own space

The dining table and chair have become workstations for many in current times, especially if you are simultaneously balancing household chores and office work. While better than the couch or the bed, it is still not ergonomic. So why not invest in a chair that is meant for the job? If you often keep changing postures, then try Steelcase Think. It is specifically engineered to intuitively respond to body movements and is the first product, globally, to be granted the Cradle to Cradle environmental certification. Highlights of Steelcase Think are a weight-activated mechanism, contoured headrest, and evenly distributed support. Similarly, another impressive product, Steelcase Leap, comes with an additional Natural Glide System that helps users recline with ease. Leap's support mechanism facilitates blood flow to the brain and reduces pressure on the spine. Both Think and Leap score high on sustainability.

The desk matters too

An ideal ergonomic workstation is a combination of the chair with maximum back support and a height-adjustable desk, complementing each other. Flex Height-Adjustable Desk by Steelcase is just what you need. Its integrated directional rollers allow you to move the desk to a position of your convenience. You can also choose Steelcase Migration SE Pro Height-Adjustable Desk that has four different posture settings and a silent motor for effortless transitions. Whether you are working solo or with a team, this desk is a perfect fit in all circumstances.

Investing in a good work set-up has many advantages. Besides taking care of your physical health and well-being, it is a great mood lifter, makes for a good work environment, and improves productivity. So think no more and set up your ideal home workspace with the best ergonomic furniture. But remember to take breaks and stretch every half an hour to keep the ball rolling.

