NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30: The inauguration of the Noida International Airport marks a transformative milestone in India's infrastructure and economic landscape, positioning the National Capital Region as a global hub for aviation, logistics, and tourism. As one of Asia's largest upcoming airports, the development is set to unlock unprecedented opportunities across airline operations, cargo ecosystems, hospitality, and travel services. At the center of this emerging ecosystem, Galgotias University's School of Aviation, Logistics and Tourism Management (SALTM) is playing a pivotal role in building the skilled workforce required to power this growth. With the rapid expansion of airport infrastructure and allied industries, the demand for trained professionals in aviation operations, supply chain management, and travel services is expected to surge significantly. Galgotias University has consistently led this alignment through its industry integrated academic ecosystem, empowering students to take on pivotal roles in leading organizations, driving innovation and growth across sectors.

Over 30 leading companies have recruited 2025-26 batch students across aviation, logistics, and tourism domains, demonstrating strong industry trust and curriculum relevance. In the aviation sector, students have secured roles with globally recognized and leading aviation service providers including Air India, Qatar Airways, Spice Jet, IndiGo, AISATS, Bird Group (BIS), and other aviation ecosystem players. Roles span across airport operations, customer service, security, and crew management functions at key hubs such as IGI Delhi, Ahmedabad, and the Noida International Airport, highlighting early integration into this emerging aviation hub. In logistics and supply chain management, companies such as UltraTech, Tata 1mg, Welspun GCC, Del Monte Foods, Store My Goods, ShipX Cargo Logistics, V2 Retail and SSDN Technologies have recruited students for roles in field operations, warehouse management, logistics execution, and export documentation across Delhi NCR and key industrial regions. These placements reflect the growing importance of efficient supply chain networks in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

The tourism and travel management domain has witnessed strong participation from companies such as EaseMyTrip, Cordelia Cruise, IndiGo, ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences, IEML, Kinexin Convention Management, and other travel tech and event management organizations. Students have secured roles in holiday sales, cabin crew, exhibition management, and experience operations, indicating diversification into high-value service roles within the tourism ecosystem. This placement success is underpinned by Galgotias University's strong industry integration, including skill-based training aligned with global distribution systems like Amadeus and partnerships with the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC), Logistics Sector Skill Council under NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation). The focus on outcome based education and role specific training ensures that students are industry ready from day one.

The proximity to Noida International Airport provides a strategic advantage, offering students direct exposure to a live, large scale aviation and logistics ecosystem. This enables enhanced opportunities for internships, live projects, and industry immersion, further strengthening employability outcomes. Capt. Vaibhav Goutham Suresh, Director - SALTM (School of Aviation, Logistics and Tourism Management), Galgotias University, shared his vision on this milestone: "The rapid growth of the sector and the monumental scale of the Noida International Airport demand a departure from the status quo. At Galgotias University, we have replaced legacy learning with a precision-engineered, skill-first curriculum. By fusing innovative training pedagogies with industry-led certifications, we are producing elite professionals essential to power this new era of Indian aviation and global logistics."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University: "The inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a defining moment for India's talent landscape. At Galgotias University, our programs are built with a forward looking approach, preparing students to lead in high growth sectors like aviation, logistics and tourism. We are proud to be enabling the workforce that will drive this transformation." As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global aviation and logistics powerhouse, institutions like Galgotias University are ensuring that talent development keeps pace with infrastructure growth creating a strong, future ready workforce for the nation. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future. For more information, please contact: Dr. N K Gaur Registrar Galgotias University registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)