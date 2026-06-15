SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management has announced admissions for the Academic Year 2026-27 for its industry-oriented Aviation & Logistics programmes. As India's aviation, cargo and supply chain sectors continue to expand, the institute is offering students an opportunity to acquire industry-relevant skills, practical exposure and professional training designed to meet the growing demand for qualified aviation and logistics professionals. The announcement comes at a time when the aviation and logistics industry is witnessing significant growth through airport expansion, increased airline traffic, rising cargo movement and the rapid development of global supply chain networks. This growth has created a strong demand for trained manpower across airlines, airports, cargo operations, logistics companies and allied sectors.

About The Programme The institute offers a Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) programmes in Aviation & Logistics Management designed in accordance with Education Policy guidelines and current industry requirements. The curriculum provides students with a comprehensive understanding of airport operations, airline management, cargo handling, logistics management, warehouse operations, customer service and aviation regulations. Students also gain exposure to specialized areas including Airport Management, Air Cargo Management, Ramp Operations, Cabin Crew Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Custom Clearance, Import & Export Management, DGCA Regulations and Material Packaging Handling. These programmes have been developed to address industry skill requirements while preparing students for a wide range of career opportunities within the aviation and logistics ecosystem.

Industry Partnerships and Practical Exposure A key feature of the institute's educational approach is its emphasis on practical learning and industry engagement. Students benefit from internships, industrial visits, vocational training programmes and skill-development initiatives conducted in collaboration with industry professionals. The institute has established partnerships with organizations including Rainbow Aviation Cargo Pvt. Ltd., Eastern Supply Chain & Logistics Ltd., Eastern Cargo Carriers India Pvt. Ltd., Reeco Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. and Super Skies Air Services LLP. These collaborations provide students with exposure to real-world operational environments and help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. The institute also follows an industry-integrated learning model that combines classroom education with practical exposure, enabling students to develop operational knowledge, professional competence, leadership skills and workplace readiness.

Mr. Lalit Kumar Seth Founder Member ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management said "The aviation and logistics sector is creating unprecedented career opportunities for young professionals. Our objective is to provide students with an education that goes beyond theoretical knowledge by integrating practical industry exposure, professional development and skill-based learning. We are committed to preparing future-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to India's growing aviation and logistics ecosystem. Admissions Information - Admissions for Academic Year 2026-27 are now open. - Eligibility: Students who have successfully completed 12th Standard or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board are eligible to apply.

- Application Enquiries: - ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management - 1306, 13th Floor, Swaroop Aditya Avenue, Marol Pipeline Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400099 - Phone: +91 8108052237 / +91 9326578912 - Email: edu@asctindia.com About the Institute ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, established under Asaavari Seth Charitable Trust, is dedicated to providing industry-oriented education in aviation and logistics management. The institute combines academic learning with practical industry exposure to prepare students for careers in aviation, airport operations, cargo management, logistics and supply chain management. Through professional training, industry partnerships and skill-based education, the institute aims to develop competent professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global aviation and logistics industry.

Limited Seats Available - Apply Now: https://forms.gle/XvwsXY1mdqLRBe8UA (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)