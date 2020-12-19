Ashish Chanchlani and Nia Sharma Team up with OctaFX: '1,000 USD for Your New Year's Goal'

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Octafx, a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide has announced its association with Youtube sensation Ashish Chanchlani, and famous Television actress Nia Sharma.

By now, New Year's resolutions are on everybody's mind. Forex broker OctaFX calls for social media participation from 17-24 December 2020. The possible gain? 1000 USD to make your 2021 New Year's goal a reality. Many influencers from sports, entertainment and the blogosphere are on board to drive the promotion.

The Forex broker OctaFX keeps on finding ways to support people, who have been dealt some gloomy cards over the years. This time it's a giveaway marathon, where the participants go out to social media, make video posts and ask OctaFX directly to support their New Year's resolutions with 1000 USD in prize money.

All one has to do is to jump unto social media and tell all of India about one's goals and plans for 2021 and finish the post with the simple statement: 'OctaFX, I need your 1,000 USD for my goal.'

The limits are condensed in the motto '8 days, 8 goals, 8 winners' The selection criteria are plain, as well. Only the authors of the most exciting and ambitious videos or stories will be awarded $1,000 by OctaFX, starting on 17 December 2020. The Forex broker will announce the last winner on 24 December 2020.

Among the aforementioned influencers are bloggers like Faisal Shaikh, the actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle D'souza, as well as India's most popular YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani. Quite the prominent ensemble to be accompanied by during this exciting initiative.

OctaFX is a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its inception, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts diverse holiday promotions throughout the year with valuable money and product prizes.

