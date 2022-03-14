Ashish Jain and Gautam Sinha honoured at NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): LoanTap's members Ashish Jain, CFO, LoanTap and Gautam Sinha, Senior Vice President, LoanTap were announced as winners at NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022 by the jury members recently in Mumbai.

In the event, LoanTap won the "Rising Star - Consumer Loan Finance Company of the Year".

Gautam Sinha adds innovation to the venture LoanTap and comes with vast experience himself. He has been instrumental in bringing operational efficiency to the organisation. He is skilled in devising and implementing strategies that boost brand awareness, value and growth.

Ashish Jain brings competency with his expertise in his finance career. He adds value to the strong tech and finance segment of LoanTap and shares the credit of establishing a rock-solid foundation of the company.

The event focussed on how the sector was focused on the innovation and digital transformation of the BFSI sector. LoanTap is one of India's leading consumer lending platforms focused on young working professionals, a customer segment that is under-served by traditional lenders. Their mission is to create a financial ecosystem that helps mid-income groups fulfil their aspirations.

Being one of the Panellists at the event celebration, Gautam Sinha, CTO at LoanTap said, "We'll continue to be a digital lending platform as we started with it and we'll continue to strengthen this further, that's our aim. Last couple of years, we have seen the power of collaborations and it's working really well for us and where we'll be focusing on next couple of months, integrating with more of the banks and making our digital journey much more fluent."

