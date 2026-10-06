PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: The Asia Africa Agri Alliance (AAAA), an institutional platform to strengthen agricultural cooperation, trade, investment and technology exchange between Asia and Africa, convened a high-level diplomatic and industry dialogue on October 1, 2026, in Mumbai, as part of GLOBOIL India 2026, organised by Tefla's. The dialogue brought focus to opportunities for strengthening agricultural partnerships between the two regions, which together account for a significant share of global agricultural production, with bilateral agricultural trade already exceeding USD 90 billion annually. The discussions centred on building structured trade partnerships, mobilising investments, facilitating technology transfers and developing sustainable agricultural value chains.

A key highlight of the session was the participation of His Excellency Eduardo Mariamo Abdula, Governor of Nampula Province, Mozambique, who presented the province's agricultural potential and outlined opportunities for Indian and international investors in oilseed cultivation, edible oil production, processing and agro-industrial development. Addressing the gathering, Governor Abdula highlighted that Nampula, with a population of over six million and more than two million hectares of arable land, has a strong agricultural base in groundnuts, cotton and sesame, while soybean and sunflower are emerging as strategic crops. He emphasised the province's ambition to transition from exporting raw commodities to developing local processing capabilities, creating employment and establishing itself as a competitive agro-industrial hub for Northern Mozambique.

The Governor also highlighted Nampula's strategic position along the Nacala Corridor, supported by road and rail connectivity, the Port of Nacala and international airports, offering access to domestic, regional and international markets. He invited Indian and global businesses to explore investment opportunities and participate in the Economic Fair of Nampula (FENA) 2027. An important development highlighted during the address was the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Provincial Executive Council of Nampula, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) and Solidaridad, focused on the sustainable development of oilseeds, vegetable oils and associated value chains. The framework envisages knowledge exchange, sustainable production, processing, market development and feasibility studies.

The Governor also proposed developing a dedicated platform on the future of oilseed and vegetable-oil value chains in Nampula, inspired by the experience and spirit of GLOBOIL India, as part of FENA 2027. Kailash Singh, Convenor, Asia Africa Agri Alliance, said the alliance aims to facilitate meaningful cooperation between governments, agribusinesses, investors and development institutions across Asia and Africa. The platform will focus on five core pillars: trade and market access, technology and innovation transfer, investment and financing, policy and standards cooperation, and capacity building through knowledge exchange. Through initiatives such as Asia-Africa agricultural corridors, farm-to-market linkages, technology partnerships and investment facilitation platforms, AAAA aims to support stronger agricultural ecosystems and long-term collaboration between the two continents.

The Mumbai dialogue reinforced the importance of translating diplomatic engagement into practical business partnerships, with a focus on value addition, sustainable agricultural development, market access and investment-led growth. The Asia Africa Agri Alliance (AAAA) is a not-for-profit institution established in India on February 20, 2026, and officially launched on March 13, 2026, in Gurugram, Haryana. It is designed to boost trade, investment, technology exchange, and agricultural cooperation between Asia and Africa. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)