Asia's best event management institute put together an evening no one can forget

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/SRV Media): At the recently held event by the NIEM the institute of event management students at the Rangsharda Hall, the response they received was wonderful. The two events were held following all the COVID safety rules.

The event was attended by the best and brightest known people who added to the joy of the ceremony. The show motivated students to move forward and organize more events that can create a buzz by attracting a good amount of audience. The guidance was provided by Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dhwani Shah, Neel Parikh, Gaurav Gohel, Shahaan Chesan, Niti Bengali, and Meet Chheda.

The first event was the College Idol that was judged by the co-producer of Sunshine Movies, Aashin Shah, famous singer Anup Pandey, and Professor Dr Shobana Vora. The three male winners of College Idol were Atesham Kadri, Jainsih Gotecha, and Sanu Malakar. The three female winners were Muskaan Tomar, Priya Raja, and Pratigya Kumari. Moving ahead, the second event was Mr and Mrs University Mumbai which was a huge success as it left the audience wanting more.

NIEM celebrated more so as the Dean Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla received the Times Leading Icon for Excellence in Event Management which was presented by the Amruta Fadnavis.

NIEM is an institution for event management based in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad which organizes events such as the Mumbai Festivals, Navratri Mahotsav, Mumbai International Film Festival, and many more. Their objective is to shape the students into individuals that can run an event independently by providing them with enough practice and opportunities. They help the students train and practice in huge events like Filmfare Awards, ISL, IPL, Sunburn, and Supersonic. Furthermore, NIEM makes sure that the students get an opportunity to work as an intern in various companies all across India.

The vision of Dean Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, "We organize events all around India intending to attract a good audience and put up a show that will make them want more. We believe in putting together a team that can manage, help with, and organizes any event under any circumstances with the right ideas. We want to provide our students with exposure and a good learning experience as they are our customers, audience, and employees at the same time."

Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla has received many awards like the Rashtriya Ekta award by the Government of India. Additionally, NIEM is recognized as Asia's First Event Management Institute. The courses offered by NIEM are a Post-Graduate Diploma in Events, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Advertising, Media, and Events, and a Diploma in Events. Their agenda is to develop capabilities in their students to grow with the school and achieve more and more in the event world. Students come out with a good experience and flying colours to excel in the field by the experience that they gain.

The Grand Finale of Mr and Mrs University and College Idol is going to be held on the 25th of March with contestants from all over the country. The event is going to be huge which is organized by the NIEM students along with valuable insights from their talented and highly experienced faculty. NIEM looks forward to organizing more events and providing the audience with the best experience.

To know more, visit: (https://www.niemindia.com)

