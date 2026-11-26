PNN Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 26: Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, has been honored at THE WEEK Health Summit 2026 & Best Hospital Awards Ceremony, securing the prestigious No. 3 rank under the category of Best Multispeciality Hospitals in Delhi NCR (Private) in THE WEEK-Hansa Research Best Hospitals Survey 2026. The grand award ceremony took place at The Ambassador Hotel, New Delhi. The honor was conferred in recognition of the institution's sustained excellence, clinical innovation, and significant contributions to the Indian healthcare sector. Widely regarded as one of India's most credible healthcare benchmarks, THE WEEK-Hansa Research Best Hospitals Survey evaluates top medical institutions across 19 major cities and the National Capital Region through an extensive nationwide survey of general physicians and specialists, followed by rigorous factual validation. Being ranked among the top three private multispeciality hospitals in the fiercely competitive Delhi NCR region underscores Asian Hospital's steadfast commitment to clinical quality, patient safety, and compassionate care.

Over the years, the NABH- and NABL-accredited super-specialty tertiary care hospital in Faridabad has established itself as a premier healthcare destination, offering comprehensive services across key centers of excellence including Cardiology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Urology and Kidney Transplant, Gastroenterology, and Mother and Child Care. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge medical technology with patient-centric protocols, the hospital continues to deliver world-class clinical outcomes to patients from across India and abroad. Speaking on the milestone, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman of Asian Hospital, said, "We are immensely delighted and humbled to receive this prestigious recognition from THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey. Being ranked among the top three private multispeciality hospitals in Delhi NCR is a proud milestone that validates the relentless dedication of our doctors, nurses, and frontline staff, as well as the unwavering trust our patients place in us. Looking ahead, this honor inspires us to further expand our clinical capabilities, integrate next-generation medical technologies, and strengthen preventive and accessible healthcare initiatives so we can serve the broader public health needs of the community in the years to come."

About Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad Established in 2010 in Sector 21A, Faridabad, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences is a leading super-specialty tertiary care hospital providing preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, rehabilitative, and palliative support under one roof. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)