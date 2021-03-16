Asian Medical Students' Association India was awarded the Best Student Medical Organization in the 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV Media): 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on March 13th, 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentists, hospitals & institutions, recognizing their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry since many years.

Asian Medical Students' Association India was awarded the Best Student Medical Organization for their outstanding work in the field of health care and social work.

A total of 80+ doctors, dentists & bureaucrats from various cities & states were felicitated & honoured in their respective fields. The event was organized by the Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS.

The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood actor & social worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood actor) along with Surekha Dugge, Additional SP, Maharashtra Police.

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India & Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

AMSA India is a student-led, non-profit, non-governmental medical student organization with 6000+ active members across India.

AMSA India represents the interests of Indian medical students in all the spheres of our society and thus provides an excellent platform for professional as well as personal growth.

Our organizational mission is knowledge, action and friendship. Since our inception in July'11, AMSA India has been a flourishing organization and a full Member of AMSA International.

AMSA promotes scientific and medical activities to expand our knowledge, through National (AMSA-Con) & International conferences like East Asian Medical Students' Conference (EAMSC), AMSC (Asian Medical Students Conference).

AMSA works for the community around and endeavors to do things for the benefit and improvement of fellow citizens, through Public Health & Research Department's NWG's (National Working groups) which are designed around the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laid down by the United Nations(UN).

With the aim to maintain good relations with other colleagues of the Asia-Pacific and beyond through student exchange programs under AMSEP (Asian Medical Students Exchange Program), AMSEP India successfully organized four virtual student exchange programs with AMSA chapters in Malaysia, Philippines, Nigeria & Indonesia, despite the pandemic.

Going to the grass-root level, the activities conducted by the College Heads forms the core of AMSA. What makes us different from other medical student organizations is the freedom that AMSA gives its members to work on areas they genuinely want to make an impact & have always been supportive of members to come up and plan events and take positions of leadership in the organization in various departments of AMSA.

The year 2020, was the year for exponential growth for AMSA, with two of its major wings getting established - PHRD (Public Health & Research Development) & MERSA (Medicos' Education & Research Society) & collaborations with lead Indian educational institutes like PrepLadder, Marrow, DBMCI & international premier institutes like MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Lecturio, Kaplan, Amboss, SketchyMedical, Body Interact & VisualDx, Scholastic Expeditions, Ace MD & Wolters Kluwer.

As a part of social responsibility & expressing solidarity with the Indian healthcare professionals, AMSA contributed to fighting the COVID19 pandemic by donating N95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to health care centers.

In the future, AMSA wishes to induct more and more medical students into the movement, enabling them to live this beautiful journey at AMSA India to make their medical school years more memorable and at the same time make a difference in society through the activities!

