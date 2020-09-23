Asian Paints launches range of furniture, furnishings and lighting products

An increasing number of customers today aspire to build their dream homes that are a reflection of who they are. But it is quite a chore scouting for home decorative items at best prices and also finds something refreshing amidst the off-the-shelf offerings.

Understanding this need, Asian Paints launches their own range of furniture, furnishing & decorative lighting, that brings a range of aesthetic home decor solutions to a variety of consumers.

The new range promises superior quality, ready-made as well as customized design options at the right price. These products will be offered as a refreshing range of design and decor solutions under three brands - Nilaya, Royale, and Ador.

Asian Paints also announced - 'Beautiful Homes' as the omnichannel identity for their decor stores, services, and website. Through these offerings, backed by years of insights into decor trends and consumer research, Asian Paints becomes a pioneer one-stop-source for everything related to home decor.

Asian Paints endeavours to go beyond being designer wallpapers, paints, and kitchen and baths player, to an integrated Home Decor player.

Hence, with this new launch, Asian Paints will provide an aspirational upgrade for every consumer at a competitive price range. Under the three product ranges, Ador is a collection of modern and contemporary products accessible to the budget-conscious consumer.

Royale celebrates its long legacy as a sophisticated luxurious category of paint products with a similar range of exquisite solid wood furniture, customized upholstered sofas, and decorative lights.

Nilaya is the ultimate exclusive offering with a collection of timeless designs that boasts of elegance and artistic magnificence. Eventually, each of the three brands will have their own line of exclusive furniture, furnishings & lighting range.

"Homes are big areas of an emotional connection for people and Asian Paints has been always part of this high voltage homemaking emotion. Asian Paints has always been about the walls and has been working around that, to get into the share of space within the home. We saw that there is no single organized Home Decor player capable of providing an exhaustive spectrum of furniture, furnishings & lightings in one place with a trustworthy and technology-led proposition. Secondly, many consumers are also looking for brands that could help them spruce up their decor by offering elegant, economical, and practical decor led products. Asian Paints is looking to pioneer this area by launching various solutions, offering stellar handpicked products made by some of the most creative designers in India, to curating customized elements and ensembles. Asian Paints' own labels in furniture, furnishings & lighting will help consumers make their personal space look more beautiful with a balanced price-product quality and likable designs. With this, we now have a complete range of offerings and services for partnering with consumers to create their dream homes," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Limited on the new launch.

The new launch by Asian Paints will be available across all the ten cities where AP Home stores are present and satellite towns along with all the nine markets where Beautiful Homes Service is available.

For more information and a virtual tour please visit our website: www.asianpaints.com/aphomes.html.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's fourth-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs 192.48 billion.

Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities across the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.